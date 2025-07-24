Alvaro Bautista at Hungarian WorldSBK with “no expectations” but “a lot of confidence”

Alvaro Bautista says he has “a lot of confidence” at the Hungarian WorldSBK, “especially after the last round”.

Alvaro Bautista, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After finishing a close third in Race 2 at the UK Round, Alvaro Bautista arrives in Hungary for this weekend’s Hungarian WorldSBK with “a lot of confidence”.

The two-time World Superbike Champion caught and almost passed his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, for second in the final race at Donington two weeks ago.

Balaton, on-paper, is a much different circuit to that of the UK Round with its many slow speed chicanes, and so, while he is arriving with confidence this weekend, Bautista says he is focused to “discover the secret” of the new venue.

“I’m arriving with a lot of confidence, especially after the last round,” Alvaro Bautista told WorldSBK.com.

“We worked really well during the weekends, but I have no expectations for my results.

“I’m focusing from Friday on to try to learn the secret of the track. I think it’s a very particular track, it has lots of slow points.

“We need to discover the secret, set a good reference and try to enjoy the track.

“I don’t think there are tracks that favour one thing over another, I think it comes down more to how you manage the tyres and how you set your reference.”

The circuit was resurfaced after complaints were made by the riders about the condition in some of the chicanes, as referenced by Danilo Petrucci on Sunday at Donington.

Bautista noted it will be important to evaluate the resurfaced sections.

“It’s always exciting to race at a new track,” said Bautista.

“We did a test with a street bike a few weeks ago to get a first look at the track. It’s a very different track from the others.

“After the resurfacing, we will have to see how it feels.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton "didn't hit it off" with Christian Horner but praises Red Bull legacy
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega gap to Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK title fight is “nothing”
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda reveals "nice" Christian Horner message after shock F1 exit
5h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 Feature
What we learned as Max Verstappen addressed Christian Horner sack and future
5h ago
Verstappen faces the media
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista at Hungarian WorldSBK with “no expectations” but “a lot of confidence”
5h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Dorna boss brands 2026 MotoGP calendar ‘one of the better ones in recent years’
5h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
F1 News
Charles Leclerc explains why beating Lewis Hamilton is “not his target” in F1 2025
6h ago
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
Alex Lowes fit for Hungarian WorldSBK return after Donington injury
6h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
George Russell at “ease” over Mercedes F1 future despite “no contract on the table”
6h ago
George Russell
F1 News
2026 Formula 1 cars will “occupy a lot of brain space while driving”
6h ago
F1 2026 car render