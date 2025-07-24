Alex Lowes fit for Hungarian WorldSBK return after Donington injury

Alex Lowes has been declared fit to ride at this weekend’s (25–27 July) Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park after being ruled out of Sunday’s races at Donington two weeks ago.

Lowes was leading Race 1 at Donington when he crashed at the infamous Craner Curves section.

He was diagnosed with a left ankle contusion after being taken to the medical centre on Saturday afternoon, and was declared unfit on Sunday morning after Warm Up due to worsening symptoms.

After travelling to Hungary, Lowes has been declared fit, per a communication from WorldSBK, and will be able to ride in Hungary from FP1 on Friday morning.

I’ve been focused on trying to recover after my accident at Donington and getting my ankle in the best shape possible for the weekend,” Alex Lowes said ahead of the weekend in Balaton.

“I hope to be able to ride without any problem. My main target is to have fun with ‘Team 22’ and see what we can achieve.”

Lowes also said that he is expecting decent racing at the Balaton Park circuit which will host its first World Superbike round this weekend.

“It’s always nice to be heading to a new venue for WorldSBK,” he said.

“The layout of the track is quite unique, with some slow chicanes and – in general – not very high top speeds.

“I think the racing should be good there.

“It’s a new circuit for everyone so Friday is as important as ever.

“The target is to keep the feeling we had over the last two or three rounds on the KB998. We’ve been trending in a positive direction so it would be nice to keep that going in Balaton.”