Alex Lowes fit for Hungarian WorldSBK return after Donington injury

Alex Lowes has been passed fit to ride at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes has been declared fit to ride at this weekend’s (25–27 July) Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park after being ruled out of Sunday’s races at Donington two weeks ago.

Lowes was leading Race 1 at Donington when he crashed at the infamous Craner Curves section.

He was diagnosed with a left ankle contusion after being taken to the medical centre on Saturday afternoon, and was declared unfit on Sunday morning after Warm Up due to worsening symptoms.

After travelling to Hungary, Lowes has been declared fit, per a communication from WorldSBK, and will be able to ride in Hungary from FP1 on Friday morning.

I’ve been focused on trying to recover after my accident at Donington and getting my ankle in the best shape possible for the weekend,” Alex Lowes said ahead of the weekend in Balaton.

“I hope to be able to ride without any problem. My main target is to have fun with ‘Team 22’ and see what we can achieve.”

Lowes also said that he is expecting decent racing at the Balaton Park circuit which will host its first World Superbike round this weekend.

“It’s always nice to be heading to a new venue for WorldSBK,” he said.

“The layout of the track is quite unique, with some slow chicanes and – in general – not very high top speeds.

“I think the racing should be good there.

“It’s a new circuit for everyone so Friday is as important as ever.

“The target is to keep the feeling we had over the last two or three rounds on the KB998. We’ve been trending in a positive direction so it would be nice to keep that going in Balaton.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton "didn't hit it off" with Christian Horner but praises Red Bull legacy
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega gap to Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK title fight is “nothing”
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda reveals "nice" Christian Horner message after shock F1 exit
5h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 Feature
What we learned as Max Verstappen addressed Christian Horner sack and future
5h ago
Verstappen faces the media
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista at Hungarian WorldSBK with “no expectations” but “a lot of confidence”
5h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Dorna boss brands 2026 MotoGP calendar ‘one of the better ones in recent years’
5h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Czech Grand Prix
F1 News
Charles Leclerc explains why beating Lewis Hamilton is “not his target” in F1 2025
6h ago
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
Alex Lowes fit for Hungarian WorldSBK return after Donington injury
6h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
George Russell at “ease” over Mercedes F1 future despite “no contract on the table”
6h ago
George Russell
F1 News
2026 Formula 1 cars will “occupy a lot of brain space while driving”
6h ago
F1 2026 car render