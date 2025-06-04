Veronika Hankocyova hospitalised after Isle of Man TT crash

Veronika Hankocyova was involved in a bad crash at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday evening.

She is ‘stable, conscious and talking’, Manx Radio report, after her incident in the Supertwin TT.

Hankocyova crashed at Douglas Road Corner on the first lap, and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.

She is being treated for head, chest and arm injuries, Manx Radio reports.

Her team posted to social media: “Veronika is currently at the A&E at Noble’s Hospital after her motorbike accident at the Tourist Trophy Isle of Man races.

“Wonder Woman Team is waiting for her assessment. Veronika is conscious and we had the opportunity to see her and talk to her.

“We are very grateful for your wishes and we will inform about her health condition soon!”

Hankocyova is one of very few females racing at the TT, following in the footsteps of the legendary Maria Costello.

Hankocyova is a Czech rider who is a veteran of the Irish road racing scene. She has also competed at the Manx Grand Prix.

Her Wonder Woman team are running an Aprilia at this year’s TT.