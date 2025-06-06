2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop victorious in Supertwin Race 2

Michael Dunlop took a commanding victory in Supertwin Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT.

Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

Michael Dunlop secured victory in Supertwin Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT in another commanding ride.

Dunlop led from the beginning, and was already 12 seconds ahead of Davey Todd as they entered the pits at the end of the opening lap.

The MD Racing Paton rider lost six seconds to Todd in the pits, but had already opened his gap back out to almost 10 seconds by Glen Helen on lap two. 

From there, Dunlop's victory was all but secured.

He eventually took victory by over 25 seconds from Todd, but crucially, if not for Dunlop himself, he caught and passed Paul Jordan.

As Dunlop was powering to his second Supertwin race win of the week, Jordan was able to latch onto the back of him on the final lap, and use that tow to pull himself into podium contention.

Third place had belonged to Rob Hodson in the early stages, but his bike let go out of the Gooseneck on lap two. That left Jordan to battle with Dominic Herbertson for third.

The last lap effort from Jordan to follow Dunlop, who set a new lap record at 123.056mph, meant he set a personal best lap at 121.899mph, but it was not enough to overhaul Herbertson who took third by 3.141 seconds at the line.

Davey Todd took second place in a much better performance from the Padgett's rider compared to Race 1 - albeit still almost 27 seconds behind Dunlop.

Jordan was forced to settle for fourth place, ahead of Mike Browne, Adam McLean, Barry Furber, Joe Yeardsley, Michal Dokoupil, and Michael Sweeney who rounded out the top-10.

