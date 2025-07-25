Results from the FP1 and FP2 sessions at the Hungarian WorldSBK, taking place at Balaton Park - a new addition to the World Superbike calendar.

Sam Lowes topped the WorldSBK FP2 session in Balaton with the fastest time of the day: a 1:39.528.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, the only rider in the 1:39s in FP1, was the only rider other than lowes to lap sub-1:40 in the afternoon but he couldn't beat his FP1 time.

Andrea Iannone encouragingly completed the top-three on the Go Eleven Ducati.

Iker Lecuona put in a good showing on the Honda in fourth, ahead of the top Yamaha of Remy Gardner in fifth.

Alvaro Bautista was sixth-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Ryan Vickers.

Nicolo Bulega had a struggle on the timesheets in FP2, finishing down in ninth.

Andrea Locatelli completed the top-10.

The session was red flagged briefly after 11 minutes. The cause of the red flag was not specified.

Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Balaton are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | FP2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.528 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:39.974 3 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.142 4 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.368 5 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.484 6 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.559 7 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:40.563 8 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.657 9 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.660 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.667 11 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.669 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.699 13 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.746 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:40.827 15 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:40.869 16 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.908 17 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.923 18 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:41.107 19 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.430 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.559 21 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.676 22 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.938 23 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:43.519

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu led the session almost in its entirety, and ended the session as the only rider in the 1:39s.

Sam Lowes was second fastest and the best of five Ducati riders directly following Razgatlioglu, the others being: Andrea Iannone, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, and Danilo Petrucci.

Alex Lowes was seventh for Bimota, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Garrett Gerloff, and Ryan Vickers who completed the top-10.

Remy Gardner was the fastest Yamaha in 11th.

Yari Montella was the first crasher at Balaton when he fell at turn two towards the end of the session. He was the only rider to crash in FP1.

Tarran Mackenzie's first session on the MGM Bonovo Ducati ended in 21st.

Full World Superbike results from FP1 in Balaton are below.