2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from the FP1 and FP2 sessions at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.

Sam Lowes, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP1 and FP2 sessions at the Hungarian WorldSBK, taking place at Balaton Park - a new addition to the World Superbike calendar.

Sam Lowes topped the WorldSBK FP2 session in Balaton with the fastest time of the day: a 1:39.528.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, the only rider in the 1:39s in FP1, was the only rider other than lowes to lap sub-1:40 in the afternoon but he couldn't beat his FP1 time.

Andrea Iannone encouragingly completed the top-three on the Go Eleven Ducati.

Iker Lecuona put in a good showing on the Honda in fourth, ahead of the top Yamaha of Remy Gardner in fifth.

Alvaro Bautista was sixth-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Ryan Vickers.

Nicolo Bulega had a struggle on the timesheets in FP2, finishing down in ninth.

Andrea Locatelli completed the top-10.

The session was red flagged briefly after 11 minutes. The cause of the red flag was not specified.

Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Balaton are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | FP2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.528
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.974
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.142
4Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.368
5Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.484
6Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.559
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.563
8Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.657
9Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.660
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:40.667
11Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.669
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.699
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.746
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:40.827
15Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.869
16Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:40.908
17Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.923
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:41.107
19Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.430
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.559
21Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.676
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.938
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:43.519

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu led the session almost in its entirety, and ended the session as the only rider in the 1:39s.

Sam Lowes was second fastest and the best of five Ducati riders directly following Razgatlioglu, the others being: Andrea Iannone, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, and Danilo Petrucci.

Alex Lowes was seventh for Bimota, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Garrett Gerloff, and Ryan Vickers who completed the top-10.

Remy Gardner was the fastest Yamaha in 11th.

Yari Montella was the first crasher at Balaton when he fell at turn two towards the end of the session. He was the only rider to crash in FP1.

Tarran Mackenzie's first session on the MGM Bonovo Ducati ended in 21st.

Full World Superbike results from FP1 in Balaton are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:39.743
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.147
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.519
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.551
5Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.568
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.626
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.736
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.779
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:40.814
10Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.888
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:41.110
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:41.132
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.140
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:41.318
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:41.532
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.623
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:41.559
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:41.749
19Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.077
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:42.239
21Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:42.417
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:43.074
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:44.431

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

