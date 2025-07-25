2025 Hungarian WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Full results from the FP1 and FP2 sessions at the Hungarian WorldSBK at Balaton Park.
Sam Lowes topped the WorldSBK FP2 session in Balaton with the fastest time of the day: a 1:39.528.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, the only rider in the 1:39s in FP1, was the only rider other than lowes to lap sub-1:40 in the afternoon but he couldn't beat his FP1 time.
Andrea Iannone encouragingly completed the top-three on the Go Eleven Ducati.
Iker Lecuona put in a good showing on the Honda in fourth, ahead of the top Yamaha of Remy Gardner in fifth.
Alvaro Bautista was sixth-fastest ahead of Alex Lowes and Ryan Vickers.
Nicolo Bulega had a struggle on the timesheets in FP2, finishing down in ninth.
Andrea Locatelli completed the top-10.
The session was red flagged briefly after 11 minutes. The cause of the red flag was not specified.
Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Balaton are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | FP2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.528
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.974
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.142
|4
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.368
|5
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.484
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.559
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.563
|8
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.657
|9
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.660
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.667
|11
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.669
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.699
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.746
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.827
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.869
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.908
|17
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.923
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:41.107
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.430
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.559
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.676
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.938
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:43.519
FP1
Toprak Razgatlioglu led the session almost in its entirety, and ended the session as the only rider in the 1:39s.
Sam Lowes was second fastest and the best of five Ducati riders directly following Razgatlioglu, the others being: Andrea Iannone, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, and Danilo Petrucci.
Alex Lowes was seventh for Bimota, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Garrett Gerloff, and Ryan Vickers who completed the top-10.
Remy Gardner was the fastest Yamaha in 11th.
Yari Montella was the first crasher at Balaton when he fell at turn two towards the end of the session. He was the only rider to crash in FP1.
Tarran Mackenzie's first session on the MGM Bonovo Ducati ended in 21st.
Full World Superbike results from FP1 in Balaton are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Hungarian Round | Balaton Park | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:39.743
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.147
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.519
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.551
|5
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.568
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.626
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.736
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.779
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.814
|10
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.888
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.110
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.132
|13
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.140
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:41.318
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.532
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.623
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.559
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:41.749
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.077
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.239
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:42.417
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.074
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:44.431