Oscar Piastri reveals FIA talks after anger over F1 British GP Safety Car penalty

“Obviously, if it needs to be penalised now, then that’s fine, I know that for the future. Immediately after the race, I was frustrated.”

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri revealed that he spoke to the FIA after his controversial penalty at the British Grand Prix.

Piastri was handed a 10-second time penalty for driving dangerously under the Safety Car at Silverstone.

The Australian braked aggressively in wet conditions at the end of the Safety Car phase.

The stewards felt that Piastri had braked with too much force and hit him with a hefty penalty.

The stewards’ decision ultimately cost Piastri the win, giving Lando Norris his first victory on home soil at Silverstone.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Piastri conceded that there’s “been a lot of learning on both sides” but he’s now moved on from it.

“Yeah, I obviously looked through it with the team afterwards. I think there’s been a lot of learning on both sides,” he said.

“I still have my feelings about it, I guess, but it’s in the past now and I’ve moved on.

“For me, it was a manoeuvre that had been done before by myself in some cases, but other drivers as well in the past, in an identical manner.

“Obviously, if it needs to be penalised now, then that’s fine, I know that for the future. Immediately after the race, I was frustrated.”

Piastri also confirmed he and McLaren have spoken to the FIA.

He admitted he won’t apply as much force on the brakes next time.

“We’ve had discussions with the FIA – like I said, I think there was learning on both sides about how that situation could have been handled differently,” he added.

“For myself, I won’t brake as hard next time, it’s as simple as that. I think also now the threshold is a bit clearer on where that stands, so I would just simply not brake this hard.”

Piastri eyes Spa victory

Oscar Piastri will be desperate to stop Norris’ momentum in recent races.

Norris has won the last two races to reduce Piastri’s lead at the top of the standings to eight points.

Looking ahead to this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, he said: “I would like to win anywhere, but here is always a track I’ve really enjoyed from the first time I came here.

“There’s a lot of corners here that are unique to Spa. The setting in the forest, the length of the track, the layout, and some of the iconic corners you don’t find anywhere else – that’s what I love about it.

“It’s just a very challenging layout overall, with plenty of straights for overtaking and very technical sections in Sector 2. It’s always been a track I’ve really enjoyed.”

