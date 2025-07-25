Lando Norris makes stark admission about his form amid F1 title scrap

Lando Norris believes he can deliver more race-winning performances in Formula 1 following victories in Austria and Britain, but admits he is still not operating at the same level as he was in 2024.

McLaren driver Norris has largely lagged behind his younger teammate Oscar Piastri this season, with a number of critical errors denting his hopes of a maiden world championship.

However, the Briton has rebounded strongly in recent races, with a dominant victory at Spielberg at the end of the June followed by another assured drive at the beginning of this month.

The two results have helped him close the gap to Piastri to just 12 points with half the 2025 F1 season still remaining.

Lando Norris makes stark admission over F1 title form

Norris admitted that he has made significant strides to emerge as a more potent threat to the Australian, but at the same time he feels he needs more consistency to reach the same level as in 2024, when he finished runner-up in the standings to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“I feel like I climbed a little bit back to where I was,” he told the media including Crash.net. “I certainly feel happier. Austria was a place I felt the happiest, even happier than I was in Silverstone with the car, with the knowledge of where I can push, how I can push, and all those things.

“[Austria] has always been a good track for me, so a selection of things came together. The pace I had then in qualifying was quite easily and most convincingly the best I've had all season. And just my laps consistently were always up there in P1.

“We're still trying to work on things to give me more from the car in order to allow me to unlock that more often, like I was doing last season, but there are certain things that I've just had to work on and be better at - and I feel like I have.

“The nice thing is that I had the two wins. The most positive thing from those two weekends was just that the pace was better from the off and I was more comfortable with the car and in understanding how to get the most pace from it.

“At times that brings more of a smile to my face than just winning the race itself, because it's progress, it's seeing progress and that's always a very good thing, it's a very rewarding thing.

“But, I still know that there's still more I need to get, there's still more things. I feel better than what I did.

So do I feel more confident that I can have more performances like that? Yes. Do I feel as good as I still felt last season and that I'm performing at the same level consistently enough? I would still say no.

“I have more understanding of everything now. We are talking minute things, like small, incredibly small gains here and there.

I feel more of a threat now? Yes. But am I still happy enough with where I'm at, where the car is, and my harmony with the car? It's still not to the level that I want.”