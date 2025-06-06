2025 Isle of Man TT: Crowe Brothers complete Isle of Man TT Sidecar sweep with Race 2 win

Ryan and Callum Crowe completed their second successive sweep of the Sidecar class at the Isle of Man TT with another dominant win in Race 2.

Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

Ryan and Callum Crowe took victory for the fourth time at the Isle of Man TT in Sidecar Race 2, completing the double at this year's TT.

The Crowe brothers were already nine seconds clear of Ben Birchall and Patrick Rosney at Glen Helen on the first lap, and were able to increase their advantage from there, winning eventually by 1:08.903.

After their Race 1 success on Tuesday, Friday's win takes their overall win tally to four, and they have now swept the Sidecar class in the past two years at the TT.

Birchall and Rosney took second place, ahead of Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie who took the final podium position.

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle took fourth from Kieran Clarke and Andew Johnson who rounded out the top-five; while George Holden/Mark Wilkes, Stephen Kershaw/Rhys Gibbons, Greg Lambert/Andrew Haynes, Steve Ramsden/Mathew Ramsden, and Renzo van der Donckt/Vale van der Donckt completed the top-10.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

