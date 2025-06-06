Pit stop issue makes for “frustrating” Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2 for Davey Todd

Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2 was building into a strong battle for victory between Davey Todd and Dean Harrison on the opening lap, but a pit stop issue for Todd cost him time and ultimately took him out of contention.

Todd dropped 12 seconds to Harrison in the pit stop at the end of lap one, leaving him feeling frustrated at the end of the race as he felt he could have challenged Harrison – who had already won Superstock Race 1 – for victory in the class he won at last year's edition of the Manx road race.

“Another frustrating one,” Todd said in his post-race TV interview.

“I’m just disappointed.

“I really felt like we could challenge for that win there, made some improvements to the bike.

“Then it didn’t start in the pit stop. Not a clue why.

“I had the same thing last year, for a different reason, but it just wouldn’t start.”

Todd said that he “half-gave-up” after the pit stop problem.

“I felt like I had a really steady first lap and we were in the mix there,” he said.

“I guess I half-gave-up [after the pit stop] because you’re not going to reel that time back on someone like Dean [Harrison] when he’s riding the way he is.

“So, brought it home for second. I’m just gutted for all the team because they’re all working so hard, I just don’t know what’s gone wrong. It’s just a shame.”

Todd had complained about some electronics issues to be worked out after Race 1. These were issues that had not been fully resolved by Race 2.

“We’ve still got the same issue we had before with the electronics, we haven’t been able to solve that,” he said.

“But I think, even with that, we could still be competitive, I can still ride it if I hit my marks and ride like I know I can.

“The boys have done a great job with the setup of the bike, so that is feeling great.

“Just disappointed. Massive thanks to the team, they’ve done a great job all week and we don’t deserve this bad luck.”