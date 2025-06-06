Pit stop issue makes for “frustrating” Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2 for Davey Todd

An issue in the pit stop in Superstock Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT made for a “frustrating” race for Davey Todd.

Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2 was building into a strong battle for victory between Davey Todd and Dean Harrison on the opening lap, but a pit stop issue for Todd cost him time and ultimately took him out of contention.

Todd dropped 12 seconds to Harrison in the pit stop at the end of lap one, leaving him feeling frustrated at the end of the race as he felt he could have challenged Harrison – who had already won Superstock Race 1 – for victory in the class he won at last year's edition of the Manx road race.

“Another frustrating one,” Todd said in his post-race TV interview.

“I’m just disappointed.

“I really felt like we could challenge for that win there, made some improvements to the bike.

“Then it didn’t start in the pit stop. Not a clue why.

“I had the same thing last year, for a different reason, but it just wouldn’t start.”

Todd said that he “half-gave-up” after the pit stop problem.

“I felt like I had a really steady first lap and we were in the mix there,” he said.

“I guess I half-gave-up [after the pit stop] because you’re not going to reel that time back on someone like Dean [Harrison] when he’s riding the way he is.

“So, brought it home for second. I’m just gutted for all the team because they’re all working so hard, I just don’t know what’s gone wrong. It’s just a shame.”

Todd had complained about some electronics issues to be worked out after Race 1. These were issues that had not been fully resolved by Race 2.

“We’ve still got the same issue we had before with the electronics, we haven’t been able to solve that,” he said.

“But I think, even with that, we could still be competitive, I can still ride it if I hit my marks and ride like I know I can.

“The boys have done a great job with the setup of the bike, so that is feeling great.

“Just disappointed. Massive thanks to the team, they’ve done a great job all week and we don’t deserve this bad luck.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales third fastest, “on a mission with KTM”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
RR News
2h ago
Michael Dunlop on Isle of Man TT Superstock struggles: “We’ve had problems all week”
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Pace analysis hints Marc Marquez advantage isn't as big as his rivals fear
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
RR Race Report
4h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop victorious in Supertwin Race 2
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia on Yamaha rumour: “I saw posts of me in blue leathers… It’s not true”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

More News

Le Mans News
4h ago
How to watch 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
24 Hours of Le Mans
RR Results
5h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Friday 6 June)
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo explains unforeseen Yamaha issue which threatens MotoGP pole run
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
5h ago
Marc Marquez vows to "avoid situations" which threaten "mistake" at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jack Miller’s unexpected “strife” - “trying to control massive slide” in Aragon MotoGP
Jack Miller