Lando Norris has given an update on the nose injury he sustained after his victory celebrations after the British Grand Prix took an unexpected turn.

The McLaren driver secured his first home victory with a brilliant performance in a wet and chaotic race at Silverstone, but things turned sour as Norris celebrated his fourth win of F1 2025.

After making his way to the pit wall to greet fans who had gathered on the start-finish straight, Norris was struck in the face when a photography lost his balance climbing the fencing and fell backwards.

It is not the first time Norris has suffered an injury to his nose. He sustained a nasty facial injury while partying in Amsterdam ahead of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix as he enjoyed the Koningsdag (King’s Day) celebrations.

"It's healing nicely now, to be honest," Norris said on Thursday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, where Crash.net are on the ground.

"I got a more professional repair on this one than I had on this one [from 2024]. But both are great memories of mine.

“So if I ever want to look in the mirror and think of something great, I just look at my nose. That's a good thing.

"Yeah, I don't know. It was a little shame. Because at that moment I wanted to stand on the pitstraight. And all the fans were there. So I missed out a little bit on a nice moment.”

Norris ‘needed’ two-week break after Silverstone

Norris admitted he was relieved to have had the two-week break following the British Grand Prix, despite the recent momentum he has enjoyed in his title battle against McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

After taking back-to-back wins, Norris sits just eight points behind Piastri with 12 races remaining.

"I needed two weeks off to be honest," Norris said. "To recover. It's just nice to end that way. In Silverstone, my home race with two weeks. A week of just recovering. And enjoying some time away with my friends. And a week of preparing for this weekend.

"I feel like winning at Silverstone has nothing to do with tomorrow. I feel like we go out tomorrow and it doesn't matter who won. The last five races or ten races. In a way, no one cares about that. It's just who can be the best tomorrow. And perform the best over the next three days. It was great. But the focus is on this weekend."