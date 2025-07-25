Leon Haslam bullish at BSB Brands Hatch after "one of toughest rounds"

Leon Haslam throws down the gauntlet for British Superbike Championship round at Brands Hatch

Leon Haslam
Leon Haslam

After what he describes as “one of the toughest rounds” of the season at Knockhill, Leon Haslam says he is looking to return to his earlier 2025 BSB form at Brands Hatch this weekend (25–27 July).

Haslam took 13-8-7 finishes in Scotland three weeks ago, making it his lowest-scoring round so far, but this has left Haslam eager to get back out on-track in Kent this weekend.

“For me looking ahead to Brands Hatch I can’t wait,” Haslam said ahead of this weekend’s Brands Hatch round.

“Knockhill was, for me, one of the toughest rounds we have had this year.

“It was the first time I had ridden the Moto Rapido Ducati in the rain and I have had some bad history there in the past, so I am glad we have that round out the way now.”

Haslam added that he feels he can get back to the form he showed in the first rounds of the 2025 BSB season at Brands Hatch.

“I am looking forward to getting back to Brands and we are looking to get back to podiums and winning ways and I am feeling good for this one,” he said.

“We will see what happens.

“I made 300 starts in BSB at Knockhill to add to the 300 I had in the World Championship, so I am really happy with that achievement, but I still want to add a few more wins and podiums to the list.”

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

