Revised schedule announced as Isle of Man TT delays Friday racing

The Isle of Man TT has issued a revised schedule with a further 30-minute delay to Friday's road racing plans, having already delayed by two hours on Friday morning..

The reason for the first two one-hour delays was overnight rain, which left roads wet this morning (Friday 6 June).

Initially, the schedule was delayed by one hour early on Saturday morning, with a further one-hour delay announced at 09:00.

An additional 30-minute delay was announced just after 12:00 to allow for further improvement to conditions.

All roads were already closed by the time the 30-minute delay was announced, but it means the course inspection lap will take place at 13:15 instead of 12:45.

Further, the three races scheduled races on Friday - Superstock Race 2, Sidecar Race 2, and Supertwin Race 2 - have all been pushed back by 30 minutes.

Superstock Race 2 is now set to get underway at 14:30, having been originally scheduled for 10:45 and then 14:00, and will run over three laps. Dean Harrison will be looking to complete the sweep aboard his Honda Racing UK machine, having won on Wednesday.

Sidecar Race 2 was originally planned for Wednesday, but was cancelled due to rain that arrived after that day's Supersport race.

The second race for the three-wheelers was then rescheduled to 13:15 today, but has now been moved to 16:30 as a result of the delays. It will still run over two laps.

The favourites will of course be the Crowe brothers, whose winning streak in the Sidecar class was extended to three races in Tuesday's Race 1.

Finally, Supertwin Race 2 is now scheduled for 18:00, and will run over three laps, with Michael Dunlop the clear favourite after dominating Tuesday's Race 1.

Should all of Friday's scheduled races be run today, only the Senior TT will remain for this year's event, that scheduled for 10:45 on the morning of Saturday 7 June.