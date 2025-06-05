Hollywood-produced Isle of Man TT film, docuseries picked up by Amazon MGM

The Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum-produced film and accompanying docuseries about the Isle of Man TT has been picked up by Amazon MGM Studios.

Last year, it was announced that Hollywood superstars Pitt and Tatum were working with a number of producers on a new feature film and a docuseries based on the Isle of Man TT.

The feature film is being produced by Tatum, Free Association, Pitt’s Plan B, as well as Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Jason Keller, with Reid Carolin directing.

A docuseries to go alongside this is being worked on by Box to Box Films, the studio behind Netflix’s hit series Drive To Survive.

The series is set to consist of four 45-minute episodes and was filmed during the 2024 Isle of Man TT, when Michael Dunlop broke the all-time win record previously held by his late uncle Joey Dunlop.

This package will now be picked up by Amazon MGM Studios, with this hoped to bring the TT to a much wider audience.

Paul Phillips, head of motorsport at the Isle of Man Department for Enterprise, said: “The impact this is going to make on the TT cannot be overstated.

“We’re putting the event on a truly global stage and entering the next phase of our Digital Broadcast Strategy.

“It’s a testament to the sport and the unique nature of the TT that we’re working alongside these world-class partners.”

Brad Pitt has already dipped his toe in the water in motorcycle racing filmmaking, having produced the 2015 MotoGP documentary Hitting the Apex.

Recently, he has been filming the new F1 movie, due for release this summer.

The Isle of Man TT gained a broader mainstream appeal over a decade ago when the documentary film Closer to the Edge was released in cinemas.

The TT has expanded its digital broadcasting footprint in the wake of the COVID pandemic, bringing fully live coverage of the event for the first time in 2022.

This year’s TT concludes on Saturday, with four more races set to run across the final two days.

Michael Dunlop has brought the all-time win record to 32 victories following success in both Supersport races and the opening Supertwin battle this week.