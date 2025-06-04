Davey Todd’s Brake issue in Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 2 didn’t “change the result”

After missing out on a podium finish in Monday’s Supersport race, Davey Todd was back on the podium in Supersport Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT despite a rear brake issue.

Todd was 15 seconds adrift of Dean Harrison by the end of the race, Harrison himself over 20 seconds behind the victorious Michael Dunlop.

Despite being without a rear brake from lap one, though, Todd felt it didn’t affect his finishing position.

“It was a tough race, it was always going to be tough,” Todd said in his post-race TV interview.

“Got off from the [start] and just tried to get my head down from the beginning and give myself a chance by being in the mix from the first couple of laps.

“I lost my rear brake on the first lap, so that’s never ideal but I managed it throughout.

“I don’t think it really changed the result too much – maybe we’d have been a little bit closer to Dean [Harrison].

“I tried my best, and massive thanks to the Padgett’s team for giving me a fantastic bike to ride, I really enjoyed it.”

Todd added that he goes better on the bigger bikes at the TT because he struggles with the physical requirements of the lower-powered Supersport bike.

“I find the smaller bikes way tougher than the bigger bikes,” he said.

“Just being in one position, trying to be tucked in all the way around the course; it’s rubbed on my chest because I’m tucked in so much, I’m just welded to the tank trying to get my head behind the screen and be as aero’ as possible to get all the miles per hour we can.

“I tried my best, and I think that’s all we got today.”