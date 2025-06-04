Michael Dunlop identifies “nervy” moment from dominant Isle of Man TT Supersport performance

Michael Dunlop says a slow-firing Ducati made for a “nervy” pit stop in Supersport Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT.

Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

A dominant display in Supersport Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT was not without its “nervy” moments for Michael Dunlop.

The MD Racing Ducati rider led from the start as he pushed on to win by over 20 seconds over Honda’s Dean Harrison, winning the second Supersport race of the week to complete his fourth consecutive sweep of the TT’s middleweight solo class.

“It wasn’t so bad,” Dunlop summarised in his post-race TV interview.

“It was going to be difficult, I knew Dean [Harrison] was going to come out the blocks, but I sort of got my act together at the start of the race.

“I was right at the front at the start so I gave myself a little bit less work to do”

But the Ducati was slow to fire in the pit stop on lap two, Dunlop admitting to feeling “nervy” as he watched two seconds slip away to Harrison, and four seconds to Davey Todd.

“We had a bit of a nervy pit stop, she wouldn’t fire again,” Dunlop said.

“But the bike was mint, thanks to all the team, they worked late last night to get it going and fair play to them. It was great.

“I’d just like to thank the team and the sponsors – it’s not possible without them. O

“Obviously for Ducati as well it’s nice to be back on top and doing the double again.”

Dunlop said he had a small front end issue but he wasn’t sure if it was caused by the blustery conditions.

“We had a wee bit of a front end issue,” he said, “but I knew what we were going to try which was going to sort of work, and it was windy out there so I didn’t know if it was a wind thing [or something else].

“But we just kept going, and happy to do the double for the Ducati team, for my own team, and for everybody else.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
1h ago
Davey Todd’s Brake issue in Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 2 didn’t “change the result”
Davey Todd, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
1h ago
Alarm bells ring over Lewis Hamilton’s F1 form: ‘It’s starting to get critical’
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop identifies “nervy” moment from dominant Isle of Man TT Supersport performance
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
2h ago
Flavio Briatore denies F1 ‘Crashgate’ involvement: ‘I never spoke to Nelson Piquet’
Fernando Alonso, Flavio Briatore and Nelson Piquet
RR Race Report
2h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop completes Supersport sweep with Race 2 win
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

More News

RR News
2h ago
Veronika Hankocyova hospitalised after Isle of Man TT crash
Veronika Hankocyova
MotoGP News
3h ago
How to watch Aragon MotoGP: Live stream here
Fermin Aldeguer
F1 News
3h ago
F1 world champion advises Lando Norris to work with mental coach to aid title bid
Lando Norris
RR
4h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Wednesday Races LIVE UPDATES
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR Results
4h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Wednesday June 4)
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.