Michael Dunlop identifies “nervy” moment from dominant Isle of Man TT Supersport performance

A dominant display in Supersport Race 2 at the Isle of Man TT was not without its “nervy” moments for Michael Dunlop.

The MD Racing Ducati rider led from the start as he pushed on to win by over 20 seconds over Honda’s Dean Harrison, winning the second Supersport race of the week to complete his fourth consecutive sweep of the TT’s middleweight solo class.

“It wasn’t so bad,” Dunlop summarised in his post-race TV interview.

“It was going to be difficult, I knew Dean [Harrison] was going to come out the blocks, but I sort of got my act together at the start of the race.

“I was right at the front at the start so I gave myself a little bit less work to do”

But the Ducati was slow to fire in the pit stop on lap two, Dunlop admitting to feeling “nervy” as he watched two seconds slip away to Harrison, and four seconds to Davey Todd.

“We had a bit of a nervy pit stop, she wouldn’t fire again,” Dunlop said.

“But the bike was mint, thanks to all the team, they worked late last night to get it going and fair play to them. It was great.

“I’d just like to thank the team and the sponsors – it’s not possible without them. O

“Obviously for Ducati as well it’s nice to be back on top and doing the double again.”

Dunlop said he had a small front end issue but he wasn’t sure if it was caused by the blustery conditions.

“We had a wee bit of a front end issue,” he said, “but I knew what we were going to try which was going to sort of work, and it was windy out there so I didn’t know if it was a wind thing [or something else].

“But we just kept going, and happy to do the double for the Ducati team, for my own team, and for everybody else.”