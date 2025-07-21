Pol Espargaro 20th to 9th: “Maverick would have done a great job here”

Pol Espargaro turned back the clock with a double points-scoring performance as a last-minute replacement for Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM during the Czech MotoGP round at Brno.

The KTM test rider, who hadn’t raced since Misano last year and is more often seen on Spanish television, was drafted in after Vinales injured his shoulder at the Sachsenring.

Espargaro, 34, made full use of the regular riders’ unfamiliarity with Brno - returning to the calendar for the first time since 2020 - and rain on Friday that limited dry running.

He qualified 14th, rode to ninth in the Sprint, and followed up with another top-ten on Sunday after recovering from 20th place on the opening lap of the grand prix.

That became ninth after a penalty for Fermin Aldeguer.

"The bike has been working well here since the beginning of the weekend, and today in the race it felt great,” said Espargaro. “I had a really bad start unfortunately.

“This weekend we were testing a new start system. Yesterday was good, but we are still lacking some knowledge in some areas – and today we saw it!

“Without considering this bad start, our rhythm was really good, similar to the fifth or sixth positions, and I was really pleased with that. I did some really nice overtakes and I enjoyed this weekend a lot.”

Czech MotoGP breakthrough for KTM

Brno marked a breakthrough for KTM, with Pedro Acosta and Enea Bastianini scoring the team’s first podiums of the season. Espargaro believes Viñales could have added to that tally if he’d been fit to ride.

“Maverick would have done a great job here because this track would have suited his riding style perfectly,” he added. “But I know he is doing everything to come back with us.”

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon praised the experienced Spaniard’s contribution.

“I really would like to congratulate Pol Espargaro for his performance! He took a bad start and was in P20, but he recovered positions until P9 with a really solid pace,” Goyon said.

“It is an impressive performance for a rider who has not raced in months, so we really want to thank Pol for being with us this weekend, and all the work achieved.”

With KTM so far shunning MotoGP wild-cards in 2025, and Vinales aiming to be fit for the next round in Austria in mid-August, it is unclear when Espargaro might race the RC16 again.