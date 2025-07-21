Two finalists selected for NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Challenge

The finalists for NASCAR's $1 million In-Season Challenge have been announced.

Dover
Dover
© NASCAR Media

Ty Gibbs and Ty Dillon have emerged as the finalists for NASCAR’s inaugural In-Season Challenge following Sunday’s race at Dover.

The pair will now go head-to-head for a $1 million prize in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis on 27 July.

Kaulig Racing’s Dillon, seeded 32nd based on results from the three races preceding the Challenge, advanced after passing John Hunter Nemechek during a late overtime restart.

Gibbs also booked his place in the final in the closing laps at Dover, overtaking Tyler Reddick en route to a fifth-place finish.

Remarkably, neither driver has won a Cup Series race since stepping up to NASCAR’s top level - Dillon in 2017 and Gibbs in 2022.

Dillon’s best result remains a third-place finish at Talladega in 2020, while Gibbs has come close with runner-up finishes at Darlington in 2024 and Chicago earlier this year.

However, history favours Dillon at Darlington, having finished 19th at the Penske-owned oval last year, four spots ahead of Gibbs.

How NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge works

NASCAR introduced a new single-elimination tournament format this year, featuring 32 drivers competing across five races from Atlanta to Indianapolis. Seedings were determined based on results from the three events prior to the Challenge: Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono.

Four full-time drivers—Shane van Gisbergen, Cole Custer, Riley Herbst, and Cody Ware—did not make the cut for the bracket.

Each round matched drivers in head-to-head duels, with the higher finisher advancing to the next stage.

After four of the five races, Dillon and Gibbs are the last two drivers standing. Whoever finishes ahead in the Brickyard 400 will claim the $1 million prize.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
6h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Really positive meeting” helps under fire MotoGP rider to best 2025 result at Brno
29m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
The drastic change Pirelli have made for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix
46m ago
The start of the Belgian GP
F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes eye-opening Red Bull prediction after Christian Horner exit
1h ago
Guenther Steiner
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo slammed for “moment of stupidity” which ruined his F1 career
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo

More News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia makes glum admission about the rest of his 2025 MotoGP season
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia share what Jorge Martin said inside the garage to rally his engineers
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
NASCAR News
Two finalists selected for NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Challenge
2h ago
Dover
BSB News
Question mark over PBM Ducati at Brands Hatch as Glenn Irwin plots early return
2h ago
Glenn Irwin
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “had to reinvent my riding” after engine braking drama
3h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Czech MotoGP