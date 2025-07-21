Chase Briscoe “had Denny Hamlin there for a second” in tense Dover finish

Chase Briscoe recalls late battle with Denny Hamlin for victory in Dover.

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing
© NASCAR Media

Chase Briscoe said he felt he “had Denny Hamlin there for a second” in the closing stages of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover.

Equipped with fresher tyres for the final stint, Briscoe quickly climbed up the order in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, slotting into second behind his teammate Denny Hamlin just before the final caution period.

On the penultimate lap, Briscoe got his nose ahead on two separate occasions, but Hamlin cut across him as the final tour began, leaving the Indiana driver with no chance to mount a counterattack.

While Briscoe still came away with his fourth podium in nine races, he was disappointed to miss out on a second victory of the season following his previous triumph at Pocono.

“I thought I did everything I needed to. I thought I had him there for a second,” he lamented. 

“I wish the Camry, the back, was about three inches shorter. I was so close to clearing him. I just couldn’t do it. Obviously, racing a teammate, I wanted to make sure at least a JGR car won.

“Yeah, it was honestly a great day. We weren’t probably a second-place race car, we were a fifth to 10th car. Glad we were able to kind of make a good finish out of it.

“Yeah, would have loved to get our Bass Pro Shops Toyota in Victory Lane. Like I said, I thought we were close. I was two, three inches short of clearing him. Denny did a really good job, they were really good all day.”

Briscoe was running ninth with eight laps to go in the race, but made rapid strides as the race went into overtime.

He was running fourth when a spin for teammate Christopher Bell triggered the penultimate caution, before climbing up to second at the subsequent restart.

“Definitely it’s nice to be on offense,” he said. “It’s good when you’re one of the first two cars. I got a gift when Tyler [Reddick] look the bottom on that initial restart.

“I came out and took the top, got to fourth right away. There at the end, I was surprised that I was able to kind of even stay as close as I was.”

Briscoe revealed he had a worrying moment late in the race, but was able to keep the car straight and avoid any major drama.

“I got really loose. I saw Christopher spin out underneath. That’s the same thing I did, all but spinning out.

“I thought Denny did everything fine. Obviously just wish I would have been on the other end of it.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
9h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
More details of Jorge Martin’s pre-Brno MotoGP meeting with Aprilia emerge
17m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “had to reinvent my riding” after engine braking drama
28m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Czech MotoGP
NASCAR News
Chase Briscoe “had Denny Hamlin there for a second” in tense Dover finish
34m ago
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing
F1 News
Why David Coulthard has found Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 start ‘uncomfortable to watch’
48m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna warns Ducati MotoGP advantage “has shrunk”
58m ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Rigmamonti, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro 20th to 9th: “Maverick would have done a great job here”
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Shock Max Verstappen F1 replacement, and Kimi Antonelli loan to rivals, predicted
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
Back-to-back at Dover: How Denny Hamlin transformed a weakness into a strength
1h ago
Denny Hamlin
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “mentality” unchanged despite losing WorldSBK points lead
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.