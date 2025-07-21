Aprilia share what Jorge Martin said inside the garage to rally his engineers

Jorge Martin returned to racing last weekend

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia team boss Paolo Bonora has revealed more details of the meeting reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin held with his crew prior to the Czech Grand Prix.

The Spaniard made his long-awaited return to racing last weekend at Brno, having been absent through injury since April’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Jorge Martin did so off the back of a contract dispute with Aprilia while he was not racing, with the 2024 champion ultimately confirming he will remain with the brand for 2026.

During a press conference on Thursday at Brno, Martin said he had no regrets nor any need to apologise to his team over the contract dispute.

Bonora revealed during the weekend that Martin held a meeting with his team on Thursday evening, and has offered more details of what was said in an interview with TNT.

“On Thursday Jorge held a short meeting with his side of the garage, his team members,” Bonora said.

“He wants to bring them inside his emotions.

“He was clear: ‘Please, forget, we will look only to the future, we want to join this team together, everybody needs to bring all of their effort and energy, as I will do’.

“This was a very good speech. All the team members waited for him without any doubts or problems.”

Martin qualified 12th at the Czech Grand Prix, finished 11th in the sprint and went on to take the chequered flag in the main race in seventh.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola hailed this as a “special comeback” on Sunday.

Bonora echoed this, adding: “It was a very special moment, a special weekend.

“There is something for us which is so important because Jorge joining the team gave us extra motivation.

“Now we have two strong and talented riders inside the garage. With the future clear, it is nice to plan the next development.

“We are so happy to have Jorge with Marco [Bezzecchi] inside the garage.”

Martin will now have three weeks to process the Brno weekend before MotoGP returns from its summer break in Austria.

Aprilia felt this, as well as the less physical nature of Brno, made the Czech Grand Prix the ideal return date for him.

“We thought about it,” Bonora said.

“Before the medical evaluation one month ago, we were thinking ‘when is the correct time to rejoin MotoGP?’

“We think this is the best moment. Because he has time to evaluate his condition after this race, and to prepare for the next part of the season.

“We thought Sachsenring was too physical for him. We preferred a more fluent corner style, like this one. We think we made a good plan.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
6h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Liam Lawson hits back at Red Bull criticism: ‘I needed time, and I wasn’t given it’
2m ago
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
Brad Binder gives harsh verdict on Czech MotoGP: ‘Nowhere near enough’
12m ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Really positive meeting” helps under fire MotoGP rider to best 2025 result at Brno
48m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
The drastic change Pirelli have made for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix
1h ago
The start of the Belgian GP

More News

F1 News
Guenther Steiner makes eye-opening Red Bull prediction after Christian Horner exit
1h ago
Guenther Steiner
F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo slammed for “moment of stupidity” which ruined his F1 career
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia makes glum admission about the rest of his 2025 MotoGP season
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia share what Jorge Martin said inside the garage to rally his engineers
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
NASCAR News
Two finalists selected for NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Challenge
2h ago
Dover