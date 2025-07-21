Why David Coulthard has found Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 start ‘uncomfortable to watch’

“Silverstone felt more comfortable. Up until Silverstone, and putting China to one side, it’s felt uncomfortable watching Lewis there.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ex-F1 driver David Coulthard has admitted that Lewis Hamilton’s start to life at Ferrari has been ‘uncomfortable to watch’.

Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium with his new team in F1 2025.

The seven-time world champion has been outclassed by teammate Charles Leclerc, who’s finished in the top three in four races.

Hamilton has shown some signs of improvement recently.

The 40-year-old has out-qualified Leclerc in three of the last four races.

Hamilton outpaced Leclerc throughout the weekend at the British GP, narrowly missing out on his first rostrum appearance for the Scuderia.

Ferrari are set to introduce a significant suspension upgrade at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, which could turn Hamilton’s fortunes around.

Giving his view on Hamilton’s Ferrari career so far, Coulthard feels it’s been underwhelming aside from China (when he won the sprint race) and Silverstone.

“Silverstone felt more comfortable. Up until Silverstone, and putting China to one side, it’s felt uncomfortable watching Lewis there,” Coulthard told F1’s official website

“He hasn’t looked as quick as Charles [Leclerc]. I don’t think any of the teams mind a fast Ferrari, because they are sort of the biggest name in the history of the sport.

“But at Silverstone, it looked like he was more on top of things. Was that just because it was Silverstone or not? That remains to be seen.”

Button: “A little frustrating” for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his frustration with the SF-25 - Ferrari’s 2025 challenger - and the fact that internally, the team needs to improve to become a title-challenging roce.

Jenson Button, who was Hamilton’s teammate at McLaren from 2010 to 2012, believes it’s a “matter of time” before things turn around.

“You always expect Lewis to be at the front; you expect him to be on a par with his teammate, if not better, but we’ve not seen that this year,” Button added.

“It’s always difficult changing team, but especially to a team that’s not a British team. It’s an Italian team, he’s never experienced that before, or since karting, and his team mate speaks the language, he’s really embedded in the team.

“So, it’s tricky, but if anyone can be competitive in that car, moving in the way that he has, it’s Lewis. It’s a matter of time, but I’m sure it’s getting a little frustrating in terms of not being able to get the maximum out of the car.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
Czech MotoGP showed even Marc Marquez will have a hard time denying himself 2025 title
9h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
More details of Jorge Martin’s pre-Brno MotoGP meeting with Aprilia emerge
17m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “had to reinvent my riding” after engine braking drama
28m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Czech MotoGP
NASCAR News
Chase Briscoe “had Denny Hamlin there for a second” in tense Dover finish
34m ago
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing
F1 News
Why David Coulthard has found Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 start ‘uncomfortable to watch’
47m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna warns Ducati MotoGP advantage “has shrunk”
58m ago
Marc Marquez, Marco Rigmamonti, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2025 Czech MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro 20th to 9th: “Maverick would have done a great job here”
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Shock Max Verstappen F1 replacement, and Kimi Antonelli loan to rivals, predicted
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
NASCAR News
Back-to-back at Dover: How Denny Hamlin transformed a weakness into a strength
1h ago
Denny Hamlin
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “mentality” unchanged despite losing WorldSBK points lead
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.