Why David Coulthard has found Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 start ‘uncomfortable to watch’

Ex-F1 driver David Coulthard has admitted that Lewis Hamilton’s start to life at Ferrari has been ‘uncomfortable to watch’.

Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium with his new team in F1 2025.

The seven-time world champion has been outclassed by teammate Charles Leclerc, who’s finished in the top three in four races.

Hamilton has shown some signs of improvement recently.

The 40-year-old has out-qualified Leclerc in three of the last four races.

Hamilton outpaced Leclerc throughout the weekend at the British GP, narrowly missing out on his first rostrum appearance for the Scuderia.

Ferrari are set to introduce a significant suspension upgrade at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, which could turn Hamilton’s fortunes around.

Giving his view on Hamilton’s Ferrari career so far, Coulthard feels it’s been underwhelming aside from China (when he won the sprint race) and Silverstone.

“Silverstone felt more comfortable. Up until Silverstone, and putting China to one side, it’s felt uncomfortable watching Lewis there,” Coulthard told F1’s official website

“He hasn’t looked as quick as Charles [Leclerc]. I don’t think any of the teams mind a fast Ferrari, because they are sort of the biggest name in the history of the sport.

“But at Silverstone, it looked like he was more on top of things. Was that just because it was Silverstone or not? That remains to be seen.”

Button: “A little frustrating” for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his frustration with the SF-25 - Ferrari’s 2025 challenger - and the fact that internally, the team needs to improve to become a title-challenging roce.

Jenson Button, who was Hamilton’s teammate at McLaren from 2010 to 2012, believes it’s a “matter of time” before things turn around.

“You always expect Lewis to be at the front; you expect him to be on a par with his teammate, if not better, but we’ve not seen that this year,” Button added.

“It’s always difficult changing team, but especially to a team that’s not a British team. It’s an Italian team, he’s never experienced that before, or since karting, and his team mate speaks the language, he’s really embedded in the team.

“So, it’s tricky, but if anyone can be competitive in that car, moving in the way that he has, it’s Lewis. It’s a matter of time, but I’m sure it’s getting a little frustrating in terms of not being able to get the maximum out of the car.”