Shock Max Verstappen F1 replacement, and Kimi Antonelli loan to rivals, predicted

Juan Pablo Montoya predicts what will happen if Max Verstappen decides to join Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
Ex-F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull will turn to Carlos Sainz as a replacement for Max Verstappen if he joins Mercedes.

Verstappen’s F1 future continues to be a hot topic heading into this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion has been heavily linked with a possible switch to Mercedes.

With both Mercedes drivers out of contract at the end of the year, it’s still unclear what Toto Wolff will do.

Red Bull’s decline on track over the past 12 months has put Verstappen’s future in jeopardy.

Christian Horner’s sudden exit from the team might tip Verstappen’s decision to stay in either direction.

Verstappen’s father, Jos, expressed his frustration against Horner publicly on several occasions, particularly last year amid the off-track inappropriate behaviour scandal.

Verstappen has insisted that he’s happy at Red Bull but having a competitive car is his priority.

With new technical regulations coming into play in 2026, a switch to Mercedes could prove timely.

Rumours hint that the German manufacturer will be the team to beat next year.

Montoya predicts the F1 driver market

Montoya thinks that if Verstappen joins Red Bull, they will turn to Sainz as his replacement.

The Colombian also suggested Kimi Antonelli would be loaned to Williams, with George Russell remaining at Mercedes.

“Look, if Max leaves and they don’t get rid of George, Red Bull will probably sign Sainz. And then, they will put Kimi in Williams,” Montoya said on the MontoyAS Podcast

“This will give Antonelli time to develop like they did with George.

“I think they had the option of bringing in Carlos, but Max didn’t want Carlos as a partner.

“That’s the only thing, I believe that Max was not given the option or the right to say who he wants as a Mercedes teammate.

“That’s the only thing I don’t think he will get, that he does get at Red Bull.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to guess what we think is going to happen.

“What will be interesting is whether there is a change or not, and the number of seats that will move around whenever it happens.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

