2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop completes Supersport sweep with Race 2 win

Michael Dunlop took victory in Supersport Race 2 at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The MD Racing Ducati rider led from the off over Dean Harrison, who ultimately finished second. Dunlop won ultimately by 26 seconds, but had been within a few seconds of passing Harrison on the road throughout the final two laps after the pit stop, now 32-time TT winner clearly recognising he had the race won.

Harrison appeared to be given a shot at the win by Dunlop when the Ducati was slow to restart after the pit stop on lap two, but ultimately Dunlop and the Panigale V2 proved an unbeatable package once more as the Ballymoney rider completed his fourth successive Supersport sweep at the TT.

Harrison took second place, 15 seconds ahead of Davey Todd who lost his rear brake on the first lap and struggled to keep the pace of the front two from then on.

For Harrison, the result continued his 100 per cent podium record at this year's TT, while Todd took his first Supersport podium of the week having been fourth in Race 1.

Paul Jordan won a battle for fourth place with James Hind. The two swapped positions multiple times during the race, but Hind lost out on the final lap when he caught traffic. Three seconds separated them over the line, with 38 seconds ahead of Jordan to Todd in the final podium position.

Josh Brookes rounded out the top-six on the second Jackson Racing Honda, a couple of positions behind teammate Jordan.

Mike Browne, Dominic Herbertson, Ian Hutchinson, and Michael Evans completed the top-10.

James Hillier was in the battle for the podium on the first lap, but he retired with a mechanical problem on lap two.