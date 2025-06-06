Marc Marquez vows to "avoid situations" which threaten "mistake" at Aragon MotoGP

MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez says riding at the Aragon Grand Prix “comes more naturally” to him, which is why he needs “extra concentration” to avoid repeating recent crashes.

The factory Ducati rider has already crashed three times in grands prix this year while in a position to win them.

While the most recent one at the British Grand Prix was saved by an early red flag, allowing him to restart and go on to finish third, he admitted coming to Aragon that Sundays are his “weak point” right now.

Marc Marquez dominated practice on Friday at Aragon, having last year topped every session on his way to a first victory for Ducati at the Spanish venue.

Expected to do the same this weekend, Marquez has warned that he needs “extra concentration” because he is riding so well right now.

“No,” he replied when asked if Aragon was an easy track for him.

“Of course, it’s easier than other race tracks. For example, at Silverstone I was fighting with the bike, I was riding with physical condition, it was more demanding because I was fighting against my natural riding style.

“Here, everything comes more naturally but also I need extra concentration not to make any mistakes.

“When you feel good you try to exaggerate on the corners where you feel better, and you can do a mistake.

“Always I keep focused. But I am trying to understand to push when I feel, not when… sometimes the situation is that you need to push for some laps but maybe you don’t feel it.

“So I am trying to concentrate on pushing when I feel it, and avoid these situations.

“In situations where you need to push, but you don’t feel, then don’t push.”

Marquez at points in both sessions was over a second clear of the field, but was only 0.204s faster than second-placed Alex Marquez at the end of Practice.

He is expecting the field to tighten up behind him because “there is a limit” to how much he can push his bike.

Alex Marquez has already seen where his older brother is taking risks, with Marc Marquez noting: “Yes, of course. On Turn 9 and 10, they have the data and the videos. It’s where I am making the difference to them.

“But, at 10, both tyres are sliding. The front and the rear.

“You can do it with some laps, but not every lap. I feel comfortable but it’s important not to exaggerate.”