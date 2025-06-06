Marc Marquez “respects” Isle of Man TT “but I don’t agree with rider risk”

Eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez says he “respects a lot” the Isle of Man TT but “I don’t agree with the risks” riders face while racing there.

The 2025 Isle of Man TT is in its final days, with racing concluding on Saturday with the six-lap Senior TT.

Michael Dunlop has made more history by extending the all-time win tally to 32 victories, while Dean Harrison has enjoyed his first wins since 2019 with a brace in the Superstock class.

The Superbike TT was won by Davey Todd, while the Crowe brothers have dominated the Sidecar class in 2025.

Two of Dunlop’s wins were significant, as his victories in Supersport took Ducati to the top of the TT podium for the first time since 1995.

Current factory Ducati MotoGP rider Marc Marquez congratulated Ducati on this success, but reiterated his dislike of the dangers of the TT.

“Yes, the TT, congrats to Ducati because they won,” Marquez said on Friday at the Aragon Grand Prix.

“It’s a race that I respect a lot but I don’t follow it a lot.

“Honestly, I respect the riders who compete there. But I don’t agree with the risks that they are taking.”

Marco Bezzecchi: ‘I wanted to come to the TT but I had an Aprilia event!’

Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2025 © Isle of Man TT

The TT has always been a polarising event due to the dangers of racing on the Isle of Man, but it has many big-name supporters throughout motorsport.

Pecco Bagnaia said: "Like always, when I watch the videos, the footage of riders going at that speed it’s unbelievable. I was never riding my bike on the street, now I have a scrambler and when I'm on the street reaching 80 kilometres per hour, I'm scared!

"So I don't know how they manage this pressure because they have a huge pressure, much more than us.

"They know perfectly that a single little mistake can have a huge impact on their life. So huge respect for them and it's incredible."

MotoGP race winner Marco Bezzecchi says he wanted to go to the TT this year but couldn’t because of the Aprilia All-Star event last weekend.

He has ridden at the VR46 ranch with the likes of Davey Todd and Michael Dunlop earlier this year, and rode with John McGuinness at a Monster Energy event in 2024.

“I saw many videos! I wanted to come but I had the Aprilia All-Star weekend,” he said.

“I met a couple of riders last year at a Monster Energy event, and guys who came to the ranch.

I think they are completely out of their minds!

“It’s amazing to see how much passion there is at the Isle of Man.

“The track is amazing, they remember everything. Also, the people who watch are full of passion.

I want to go there and live, for myself, this experience.

“It is already impressive from videos. I don’t know what to expect from real life.”

Fellow VR46 Academy rider Franco Morbidelli shared Bezzecchi’s enthusiasm for the TT, noting: “I love the Isle of Man TT. I have great respect for those riders. They are a different kind of rider.

“They are more ballsy kind of riders!

“They put more on the plate when they go racing.

“For sure, there are moments in a race where we do the same. But in moments. They do it all weekend long so I have huge respect for them.

“I had a chance to get to know John McGuinness. It was a great pleasure.

“It would be nice, one day, to go to the Isle of Man and check it out from the outside.”