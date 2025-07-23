Tarran Mackenzie confirms new WorldSBK deal for the rest of 2025

Tarran Mackenzie has been signed by MGM Bonovo for the remainder of the 2025 WorldSBK season.

Tarran Mackenzie, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tarran Mackenzie, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2021 British Superbike Champion Tarran Mackenzie has been announced as Scott Redding’s replacement at the MGM Bonovo Ducati team from  this weekend’s Hungarian WorldSBK.

Mackenzie started the season with the MIE Honda team, but split from the Japanese outfit after Misano and was replaced by Tito Rabat, who had been released by Motoxracing Yamaha in favour of Michael Ruben Rinaldi ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Round.

Having missed the Donington round, Mackenzie will be back on the grid from this weekend (25–27 July) at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian Round since 1990 with the MGM Bonovo team, whose original rider, Scott Redding, confirmed this week that he will be full-time in BSB for the remainder of this year in place of Glenn Irwin at the PBM Ducati team.

“I’m really happy to be back on the grid and especially with a team like MGM Bonovo,” Tarran Mackenzie said.

“A well-established team plus a really nice bike to go with it!

“Everything is going to be new to me this weekend in all aspects, including the track, but I’m really excited to start riding again after not racing since Misano.

“It’s not going to be easy for sure, but, luckily, I have a good team around me with some experienced people to make the transition a lot easier.

“I have no expectations this weekend other than just to learn and have fun again. I can’t wait!”

For Mackenzie, it will be his first time racing a Ducati Panigale V4 R in any series, and the first time since he made the move to World Superbike in 2024 that he's been on machinery other than the Honda CBR1000RR-R. The British rider enters the Hungary weekend 21st in the standings on nine points.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

