Balaton Park safety “not bad” but Hungarian MotoGP to be “physical race” - Pol Espargaro

Pol Espargaro says the Hungarian MotoGP will be a “physical race” at “not the longest” Balaton Park.

Pol Espargaro, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pol Espargaro, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

KTM MotoGP test rider Pol Espargaro is expecting a “physical race” at the Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park.

The Spanish rider tested at Balaton ahead of the Dutch TT in June, along with other factory MotoGP test riders such as Yamaha’s Augusto Fernandez, Ducati’s Michele Pirro, and Honda’s Stefan Bradl.

World Superbike riders have also ridden at Balaton, with mixed opinions. Honda HRC’s duo of Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona were open in their disliking of the track, while Axel Bassani questioned Balaton’s safety, and Danilo Petrucci expressed his optimism about the new venue despite concerns over the asphalt in some places.

Espargaro fits into the Petrucci column, if any, saying the track is comparable to Sachsenring in terms of its size, and saying, contrary to Bassani, that safety conditions are “not bad”.

“Sure, it’s not the longest track,” Pol Espargaro told TNT Sports during the German Grand Prix weekend.

“It’s fun. It’s okay.

“We have tracks like this, [like] Sachsenring – it’s not a very long place but we get used to it.

“So, it’s a matter of getting used to it.

“What’s most important is that the safety conditions are not bad.”

Espargaro added that short length of the layout (4.1km, or 2.5 miles), will make it a physical race for the riders.

“On the tyres and physically: it’s short, but it means that the riders will need to make a lot of laps on it – more than 30 laps, it looks like (the Sprint will be 13 laps and the grand prix 27 laps),” Espargaro said.

“There are a lot of corners, not many straights.

“The track is very grippy because the asphalt is so new, so [...] – if you make a mix of everything: temperature, grip, a lot of laps – it’s going to make a physical race.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Tommy Bridewell “leaving no stone unturned” in efforts to make Honda “better” in BSB
38m ago
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Snetterton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photgraphy.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona expecting “tough” Hungarian WorldSBK: “I don’t really like the track”
1h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista: “No other riders faster” to fight Nicolo Bulega in WorldSBK 2026
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Revealed: The MotoGP rider who is "top of the shopping list" for WorldSBK teams
1h ago
Jack Miller
F1 News
Brad Pitt shares which F1 track left him feeling the ‘highest of highs’
1h ago
Brad Pitt

More News

F1 News
Toto Wolff hints at when Mercedes will switch full focus to F1 2026
1h ago
Toto Wolff
F1 News
Max Verstappen breaks silence on new Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies ahead of F1 Belgian GP
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
New Red Bull boss urged to fix second car ‘head-scratcher’ ahead of Spa debut
3h ago
Laurent Mekies
MotoGP News
Explained: Updated MotoGP concessions ranking for rest of 2025
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP News
Balaton Park safety “not bad” but Hungarian MotoGP to be “physical race” - Pol Espargaro
4h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.