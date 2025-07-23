Iker Lecuona expecting “tough” Hungarian WorldSBK: “I don’t really like the track”

Iker Lecuona says it will be “challenging” to adapt the Honda Superbike to the layout at the Hungarian WorldSBK.

Iker Lecuona, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona is expecting a “tough” first appearance at Balaton Park for this weekend’s Hungarian WorldSBK.

The production derivative series will head to Balaton this weekend (25–27 July), just over a month ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix on 22–24 August, for the first Hungarian World Superbike round since 1990.

At a test, with stock bikes, at the circuit in June, Honda’s Iker Lecuona admitted that he did not enjoy the layout there.

Ahead of the race this weekend, he has reinforced that opinion, and added that he expected it to be “challenging” to set up a Superbike for the track.

Lecuona said that he doesn’t like the Balaton layout, and that he is expecting it to be difficult to make a Superbike work well there.

“We come to Balaton after a demanding race weekend in the UK, and we now expect another tough one albeit for different reasons,” Lecuona said.

“What we took from Donington anyway is that if we stay focused and work in the right way, we can really make the most of our current bike setup, no matter the conditions.

“We need to keep the same mindset in Hungary because, honestly, I don’t really like the track.

“We did a short test there with the stock CBR, and I feel that adapting the Superbike to that layout will be challenging.

“Having said that, it will be the same for everyone, so we’ll try to manage it in the best way and keep pushing to continue the positive working trend we’ve had over the last few rounds.”

Vierge: Stock test “will definitely help”

Xavi Vierge approaches Balaton with a slightly more positive outlook than his teammate, feeling the test on the production bike should “definitely help” HRC at the Hungarian Round this weekend.

“Balaton is a new track for everyone,” said Xavi Vierge ahead of the Hungarian Round.

“We completed a few laps there with a stock Fireblade, which will definitely help, as it gave us the chance to see the layout and at least know what to expect.

“When a track is new, it’s always both a challenge and an opportunity, so let’s try to put the emphasis on the latter, give it our best, and aim to complete a good weekend.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

