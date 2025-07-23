Explained: Updated MotoGP concessions ranking for rest of 2025

The MotoGP concession rankings will go unchanged for the rest of the 2025 season, with Aprilia narrowly avoiding being dropped a rank after the Czech Grand Prix.

In a bid to help the struggling Japanese manufacturers become more competitive, MotoGP introduced a revised concessions system for the 2024 campaign.

Unlike in the previous system, where concessions were given based on podium credits, the five manufacturers were split into four categories based on the percentage of points scored relative to the maximum available during two windows.

The higher the ranking, the more restrictions a manufacturer receives, while benefits are awarded on a sliding scale depending on how low a brand ranks.

Ducati sits at rank A, and so has the most restrictions, while Yamaha and Honda sit in rank D, in which they enjoy the most benefits.

The first window covered the entirety of a season, while the second for evaluation is based on points scored between the first round after the summer break of a previous campaign to the last round before the shutdown the following year.

As such, last weekend’s Czech Grand Prix saw the window for changes to the concession rankings for 2025 close at the chequered flag.

How the rankings are calculated are as follows:

Rank A is for brands who have scored >=85% of total points within the calculation window

Rank B is for brands who have scored >=60% but less than 85%

Rank C is for brands who have scored >=35% but less than 60%

Rank D is for brands who have scored <35%

How the MotoGP manufacturers rank after the Czech Grand Prix

As the Czech Grand Prix approached, only one manufacturer was at risk of dropping a rank in the concessions table.

If Aprilia failed to score at least 10 points during the Brno round, it would have been demoted to rank D. This would have meant gaining key benefits, such as extra wildcards, unrestricted engine development and private testing with race riders - something that could have been used to accelerate Jorge Martin’s adaptation to the RS-GP.

But Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said during the German Grand Prix weekend that he wasn’t looking to drop in the concession order because remaining rank C would be proof of the brand’s performance.

It won the British Grand Prix and has scored two other Sunday podiums so far in 2025, putting it into second in the constructors’ standings ahead of KTM.

2025 MotoGP concession rankings post-Czech Grand Prix Manufacturer Rank Points Percentage Ducati A 837 (407 + 430) 98.40% KTM C 337 (162 + 175) 39.70% Aprilia C 314 (127 + 187) 36.90% Yamaha D 209 (76 +133) 24.50% Honda D 198 (51 + 147) 23.30%

Of the 851 points on offer between last year’s British Grand Prix and the 2025 Czech Grand Prix, Ducati has scored 837 as it continues to dominate.

A lacklustre second half of the 2024 campaign saw Aprilia score just 127 points compared to the 192 it managed in the first half of the season. This ultimately put it on the fringes of dropping concession ranking, but has clung on by scoring 36.9% of the 851 total.

Despite not scoring a first podium until Brno this year, KTM has kept on Aprilia’s heels going into the summer break and has 39.7% of the 851 total.

Though there have been signs of progress in 2025, neither Honda or Yamaha were close to ascending the concession rankings and will remain at the bottom of the table until at least the end of the year.