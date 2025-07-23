A move to WorldSBK for Jack Miller in 2026 has been rumoured for some time, but would it have to be with Honda?

The World Superbike rider market has been blown wide open this year by the move of Toprak Razgatlioglu to MotoGP for 2026, and by Ducati’s lack of desire to keep Alvaro Bautista on its current terms.

This, in combination with the impending conclusion of contracts at almost all factory teams on the grid – BMW’s with Michael van der Mark ends at the end of this year, as does Honda’s with both of its riders, and Jonathan Rea’s with Yamaha – means plenty of doors have opened for next year and there are many riders who would fancy their chances of stepping through one of them.

At the same time, Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP switch has forced at least one rider out, and that rider could be Jack Miller.

The Australian is still keen to remain in MotoGP and his only option in that case is to renew with Yamaha.

The question, in that case, is: Pramac Yamaha or the factory Yamaha team?

Miller could stay put and partner Razgatlioglu next year. But what if Pramac is able to beat LCR Honda to the signing of Diogo Moreira? In this case, he could still stay if Yamaha decides to part with Alex Rins, who has struggled in the first half of 2025.

Jack Miller tops the wish-list of several WorldSBK teams

Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

On the other hand, Miller could be forced out of MotoGP, and in that case a move to World Superbike becomes a possibility.

The Australian has been linked with a move to Honda for a few months by now. It would seemingly mean partnering Jake Dixon in the Honda HRC squad, the British rider reportedly already signed by the Japanese factory.

But Honda might not be the only option for Miller in WorldSBK.

According to World Superbike international TV feed commentator Steve English, writing on WorldSBK.com, Miller is under consideration for a ride in the production derivative series by numerous factories.

"Jack Miller is at the top of the shopping list for multiple manufacturers in WorldSBK," he wrote.

"He is, however, holding out to stay on the MotoGP grid. With the promise of a Yamaha V4 on the horizon, it’s understandable that he is looking for one last shot in the prototype class."

But Miller will have Plan B options in WorldSBK.

With Bimota locked up, having re-signed Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani for 2026, and with Kawasaki sticking with one bike at Puccetti for Garrett Gerloff next year, that leaves three potential options for Miller, outside of Honda.

One would be the factory Yamaha team, should he wish to stay in blue but outside of MotoGP; another would be BMW if it cannot sign Aron Canet, who appears to be the Bavarian brand’s primary target, or if it parts with Michael van der Mark; and finally Ducati, where he could, theoretically, replace Alvaro Bautista.

At Ducati, reports suggest that they could take Canet from under BMW’s nose. The sticking point for Canet and the German factory is reported to be the inability of BMW to offer a contract longer than one year, because Munich board is yet to commit to WorldSBK beyond 2026.

Taking Canet would close the door there for Miller, if it were ever open, but would clear the path to BMW, even if van der Mark is retained.

Miller is perhaps the rider with, at the moment, the highest multitude of options for 2026 and the one with the most variety in his potential career path beyond 2025. Multiple WorldSBK factories, and two potential destinations – albeit in the same manufacturer – in MotoGP. Time will tell.