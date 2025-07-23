Toto Wolff hints at when Mercedes will switch full focus to F1 2026

“Post shutdown, our attention will inevitably turn further towards 2026 though.”

Toto Wolff has hinted that Mercedes will focus on next year after the summer break shutdown.

There are just two more races before F1’s summer break.

F1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix before travelling to Budapest for the Hungarian GP, the final race before the summer break.

Teams must not work for two weeks across the summer to give staff and drivers time away from F1.

With Mercedes not in title contention - and a big rule change coming next year - it’s unsurprising to hear that the focus is now on 2026.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Belgian GP, Wolff said: “The next two Grands Prix provide an opportunity to head into the summer break with momentum. In the first 12 races of the season, we have been at front of the field on several occasions.

“At others, we have struggled. We have focused our energies on improving this delta, working hard to ensure we can be competitive at all events. Post shutdown, our attention will inevitably turn further towards 2026 though.

“These next two races are therefore important in ensuring we get the W16 into as good a place as possible across varying tracks and conditions.”

Can Mercedes repeat their 2024 heroics?

Mercedes clinched a 1-2 finish on track at the Belgian GP last year.

A ballsy one-stop strategy from George Russell saw him take the win on track.

However, after post-race scrutineering, Russell was disqualified after his car was underweight.

Mercedes kept the win as Lewis Hamilton finished second at the chequered flag.

That remains the seven-time world champion’s most recent F1 victory.

“Spa and the Hungaroring are useful venues for helping us continue that work,” Wolff added.

“They are different in character; Spa with its elevation changes, high-speed corners, and changeable weather contrasts with the tight, twisty circuit layout of Budapest that often sees some of the highest track temperatures of the year.

“We will aim to make good steps with the car whilst optimising each weekend and fighting for strong results.”

