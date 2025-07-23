Three-time World Champion Alvaro Bautista says his “goal” is to “keep racing” in 2026, and that he feels like he is the rider most likely to fight Nicolo Bulega next year.

Bautista will not remain with Ducati in 2026 on the same contract he currently has with the Bologna brand. It doesn’t mean Bautista won’t be aboard a Panigale V4 R in 2026, but it does mean his options are open.

The Spanish rider, who won the World Superbike title with Ducati in 2022 and 2023, says his speed in 2025 makes him “calm” about his 2026 prospects, despite sitting fourth in the standings at present, behind Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, and Danilo Petrucci.

“I’m quite calm when it comes to thinking about the 2026 season,” Alvaro Bautista said, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Round.

“I’m doing my best, performing at a high level, and we’re fighting to be in the top three in the Riders’ Championship.

“Next year, Toprak [Razgatlioglu] will move to MotoGP, so that leaves Nicolo [Bulega] at the front; there are no other riders faster than me who will be fighting with him, so I’m not worried about next year.

“I know I’m doing things well, everything happens for a reason, so I’m just concentrating on the races that remain this season and focusing on enjoying every moment.”

Bautista added that he feels strong “mentally and physically” and that he feels he has more to offer in WorldSBK.

“My goal for next year is to keep racing,” he said.

“I feel really good, mentally and physically. I feel like there’s even more that I can give. I want to be fighting for good results; I don’t want to be here just to be another rider.

“If I decide to continue racing, it’s because I feel I still have the performance and potential to achieve good results. We are fighting for podiums in almost every race; the pace is there.”