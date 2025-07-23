Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin says he feels “like I’m at home” with Aprilia after his racing return at the Czech Grand Prix in the wake of a contract dispute.

The Spaniard made a successful return to racing last weekend at Brno having been absent through injury since a crash at the Qatar Grand Prix in April.

The Czech Grand Prix marked just his second weekend on the Aprilia this year, with Jorge Martin qualifying 12th and coming through to seventh in the main race.

He and his Aprilia team were seen celebrating this result when he came back to pitlane after the chequered flag, as all parties try to move on from a contract dispute instigated by Martin during his injury layoff.

Talking about his celebrations with his Aprilia team after the Czech Grand Prix, Martin said that he feels like he has a “family” around him - though admits this may be “difficult to believe”.

“I mean, it’s fantastic,” he told motogp.com.

“I think my team, we have a great team, a great family.

“I think it’s difficult to believe it, but in just three days I feel like I’m at home.

“So, I’m proud of this. We need to continue working on being together, being a family, because it’s super important to get the confidence for the future.”

Aprilia bike has made clear steps, claims Jorge Martin

Prior to the Brno round, Martin carried out a day of testing at Misano the week before in order to prepare for his return.

He noted then that he felt the RS-GP had made a step since his last experience of it in Qatar, and echoed those thoughts after a full race weekend on it.

“The package is much better than what I left in Qatar,” Martin, whose team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was second at Brno, said.

“This I can say for 100%. Now it’s time for myself to improve, to get used to this bike.

“I think every lap I do I’m a bit stronger, because I can brake harder, I can open the throttle a bit earlier.

“So, it’s just a matter of time that I will be there fighting with the pack. I just need my time to get used to it.”