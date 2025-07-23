Gigi Dall'Igna makes intriguing claim about Pecco Bagnaia’s Czech MotoGP

Gigi Dall’Igna labels Bagnaia’s Czech GP his best of the season

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has branded Pecco Bagnaia’s Czech Grand Prix as “his best weekend” of the 2025 MotoGP season, despite not finishing on the podium.

The double world champion grabbed a first pole of the season after coming through Q1 at Brno, before a technical glitch denied him a podium in the sprint.

In the grand prix, he couldn’t convert pole into a second win of the season and ultimately faded out of the podium battle to fourth due to his ongoing problems under braking on the GP25.

Pecco Bagnaia was just under four seconds from race-winning team-mate Marc Marquez at the chequered flag.

At the halfway stage of the season, Bagnaia is 168 points adrift of Marquez in the championship and has effectively written off his chances of fighting with his team-mate for the rest of the year.

Pecco Bagnaia's best round of 2025?

But Dall’Igna was complimentary of Bagnaia’s weekend, believing it to be his best showing of the season.

“Pecco was really good, with a great start, as already done on Saturday’s sprint after his extraordinary first pole position of the season: taking the lead and holding on as long as he could, lapping strongly through to the end, getting close to the podium,” Dall’Igna said in his post-Czech Grand Prix debrief.

“A podium he would have deserved in view of what happened in the sprint.

“A fourth place however, significant for the way in which it developed.

“In my opinion, his best weekend this season: two excellent races, with signs of improvement, and a pace aiming at the top positions.

“He was also unlucky, and it was our fault.

“One must be able to appreciate every little indication and positive reaction that comes from the bike and above all from the rider as well as from the team: most important facet is to never let up and for us all to work hard together.”

Bagnaia hasn’t won a grand prix since round three in America, where he inherited the lead after Marquez crashed out.

For the most part, Bagnaia has struggled to be second-best Ducati behind his team-mate in 2025, with Gresini’s Alex Marquez occupying that position.

At the summer break, Alex Marquez leads Bagnaia in the race for second in the championship by 48 points.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

