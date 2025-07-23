Kimi Antonelli’s early F1 form scrutinised: ‘We all hoped for a little bit more’

Has Kimi Antonelli been disappointing in his rookie F1 season?

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

F1 pundit Jolyon Palmer has conceded that he expected a “little bit more” from Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes.

Antonelli has endured an inconsistent start to life in F1.

While the Italian has shown flashes of pace, such as claiming pole for the Miami sprint race and securing his maiden podium in Canada, he’s been consistently behind teammate George Russell.

Russell is viewed as one of the best drivers on the grid.

In 2025, it can be argued that hes been F1’s standout performer so far this year.

Given Antonelli is viewed as a ‘generational talent’, more was expected from the 18-year-old.

Antonelli was also handed an unprecedented amount of testing before the season to get him up to speed.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Palmer assessed Antonelli’s first 12 races in F1.

“Bearing in mind, this was the absolute prodigy that McLaren had snatched away from Alpine,” Palmer said.

“For an 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, you’ve got to remember you’re up against George Russell. You’re up against a guy that could be a champion in the right car, who’s just come off the back of beating Lewis Hamilton.

“So it’s not going to be an easy benchmark, and I think he’s just over three-tenths away on quali pace at the moment. So he’s a bit further away from Oscar, but he was rushed through Formula 2 so quickly.

“I think we all maybe hoped for a little bit more from this outstanding talent, but he’s not been poor and he’s shown glimpses of real talent. I think that’s the main thing.”

Will Antonelli be at Mercedes in 2026?

Like teammate Russell, Antonelli is out of contract at Mercedes at the end of this season.

Both drivers are confident that they will be with the team next year.

However, their futures are in doubt amid Mercedes’ interest in signing Max Verstappen.

Mercedes have been heavily linked with a move to sign the four-time world champion.

Russell revealed last month that talks are ongoing between the Verstappens and Mercedes.

Red Bull’s dip in form on track has led Verstappen to assess his options, particularly considering the new 2026 rules.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

