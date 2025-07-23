Epic Ozzy Osbourne and Martin Brundle F1 grid walk clip resurfaces

One of Martin Brundle’s most memorable encounters during his famous F1 grid walk was with rockstar Ozzy Osbourne in 2003.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away aged 76 on Tuesday.

Osbourne attended the 2003 F1 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Brundle, who was working for UK broadcaster ITV then, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to interview Osbourne on the grid.

The interview started promisingly.

Brundle asked: “Ozzy, British TV, good to see you”.

Osbourne replied: “Good to see you”.

Brundle then asked, “Sharon [Osbourne, his wife] had some good news this week, I hear?"

Osbourne delivered a largely incomprehensible response, referring to his work on a ‘Rasputin musical’.

Brundle quipped: “I will try to think of a question for that answer. Did you bring the dogs with you?”

Osbourne delivered another funny reply: “No, they’re all at home shi**ing!”

Brundle concluded: “Excellent. Thank you very much. I think we will move on.”

Reflecting on the interview with Osbourne in 2022, Brundle reflected on the bizarre encounter.

Brundle named the Osbourne interview as his favourite over the years.

“He wasn’t fully with it, shall we say. I asked him a question and he gave me a very long, incomprehensible answer,” Brundle reflected.

“I said to him ‘I’ll try and think of a question to that, but in the meantime how are the dogs?’ And he said ‘they are at home s****** on the carpets’.

“It went out live to millions of people, and I got in trouble because I was supposed to have known he would swear if I asked that question.”

