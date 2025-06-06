2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez completes Friday clean sweep in Practice

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez led the way in Practice ahead of the 2025 Aragon Grand Prix, in a repeat result of FP1 ahead of Alex Marquez.

Dominator of the 2024 Aragon weekend on the GP23-spec Ducati, expectations for Marc Marquez to do the same this year will only be heightened at the end of Practice on Friday.

At one stage over a second clear of the field, Marc Marquez ended the session 0.204s ahead of younger brother Alex Marquez.

Maverick Vinales completed the top three as he headed a strong day for KTM, who has gotten three bikes directly into Q2 for the first time since last year’s Catalan GP.

Joan Mir flew the Honda flag in fourth, while no Yamaha or Aprilia was able to get through despite the former qualifying on pole in the last three grands prix and the latter the winner at the previous British GP.

Pecco Bagnaia set the early pace in the hour-long Practice on his factory Ducati with a 1m47.843s, which was immediately faster than what he managed in FP1.

Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi took over just after the 10-minute mark on his factory Aprilia with a 1m47.642s, before Marc Marquez began his time topping the session.

The factory Ducati rider fired in a 1m47.370s, which he followed up with a 1m47.212s while doing used tyre running at the halfway mark.

A few moments later, still on a worn medium rear, he eked out a 1m47.117s.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Marquez lit up the timing screens on a fresh soft rear and produced a 1m46.397s.

At that stage, it put him 1.1s clear of the field, though Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez eventually closed this down to 0.204s.

Maverick Vinales made a late improvement to third on the Tech3 KTM ahead of Honda’s Joan Mir and factory team KTM rider Pedro Acosta.

Johann Zarco lifted himself into sixth late on to ensure two Hondas directly in Q2 for LCR, while Brad Binder was the third KTM inside the top 10.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer squeezed through to Q2 in eighth ahead of Bagnaia and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who suffered technical issues on one of his GP24s during the session.

Marco Bezzecchi was denied a place in Q2 by 0.009s and will face Q2 with VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and all Yamaha runners.

Fabio Quartararo, polesitter at the last three grands prix, repeatedly had laps scuppered by rear end moments on his factory Yamaha and was only 18th at the end of Practice.

