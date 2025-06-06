2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Friday Practice Results

2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'46.397s17/23341k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.204s20/21338k
3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.556s23/24343k
4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.556s21/22338k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.603s22/23343k
6Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.661s19/20343k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.699s22/24346k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.733s21/21337k
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.788s18/20342k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.816s20/20339k
11Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.825s23/26346k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.844s19/20339k
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.074s20/21342k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.083s19/21339k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.112s19/21340k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.155s19/21340k
17Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.226s19/20339k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.445s18/22337k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.726s19/20340k
20Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.893s10/20343k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.104s19/21338k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez stays clear of the field to complete a Friday practice double for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP.

Meanwhile, it was a nightmare opening day for Fabio Quartararo, on pole for the last three rounds, who was repeatedly thrown out of the seat by his Yamaha and will need to take part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Marc Marquez had kicked off his quest for another perfect Aragon weekend by leading younger brother Alex by 0.970s in FP1.

It took the factory Ducati star, currently 24 points ahead of his brother in the world championship, until this seventh lap to top the afternoon hour.

Like most riders, Marquez was using medium compound tyres (front and rear) for his race preparation, with only the Hondas on the hard front.

The KTMs were among those to put long runs on the revised soft rear, an option for the Sprint.

Ominously for his rivals, Marquez improved on 14-lap-old rubber to sit almost half-a-second clear of RC16 riders Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales when time attacks began on new soft rubber.

The eight-time world champion immediately extended his advantage to 1.141s on his first flying lap and remained in a league of his own.

The battle for second was much closer with Brad Binder, Acosta, and Alex Marquez swapping places before the Gresini rider kept hold of the position.

The Hondas of Joan Mir and Johann Zarco were also in strong form to snatch late places in the top six.

Nonetheless, KTM kept three riders inside the top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access.

Marquez’s factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia faced a fight to hold on to a top ten place before securing ninth.

Meanwhile, Aprilia’s Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi was pushed to eleventh by a late charge from Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Fabio Quartararo, robbed of the Silverstone lead by a ride-height device failure, cut a frustrated figure as he suffered multiple moments with the front and especially rear of his M1, punching the air in exasperation.

The Monster Yamaha rider finished day one in just 18th place, behind wild-card Augusto Fernandez, the Frenchman speaking briefly to his team before walking out of the garage. 

2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'46.974s12/18344k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.970s19/19341k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.021s19/19344k
4Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.024s17/17339k
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.103s15/17342k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.104s15/15345k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.319s13/17341k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.324s15/15341k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.345s19/19341k
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.508s7/17347k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.514s16/18343k
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.514s12/18341k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.526s17/20346k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.613s10/17343k
15Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.618s15/18340k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.679s15/15343k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.956s18/19338k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.189s12/16345k
19Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.461s6/17343k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.497s16/17337k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+3.161s15/17337k

* Rookie

Marc Marquez picks up where he left off last season by dominating opening practice for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP.

The MotoGP title leader, fastest in every track session he took part in a year ago with Gresini, fired a warning shot by bolting to an early one-second advantage on his factory Ducati.

Younger brother and closest championship rival Alex Marquez briefly closed in, only for Marc to fit a new soft front tyre and push his advantage to over one second again.

When the chequered flag waved, the #93 remained comfortably out of reach, his only hiccup being a slow final lap as he looked down at his bike, then a ‘slippery’ practice start.

But while 0.970s separated the Marquez brothers, that same margin covered from 2nd to 16th place.

Boosted by his Silverstone victory, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi was best of the rest in third ahead of Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales.

Lone HRC rider Joan Mir, Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli followed, while Francesco Bagnaia suffered several off-track moments on his way to tenth.

Silverstone race leader Fabio Quartararo began the weekend in eleventh.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

