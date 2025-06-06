2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'46.397s 17/23 341k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.204s 20/21 338k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.556s 23/24 343k 4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.556s 21/22 338k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.603s 22/23 343k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.661s 19/20 343k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.699s 22/24 346k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.733s 21/21 337k 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.788s 18/20 342k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.816s 20/20 339k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.825s 23/26 346k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.844s 19/20 339k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.074s 20/21 342k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.083s 19/21 339k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.112s 19/21 340k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.155s 19/21 340k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.226s 19/20 339k 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.445s 18/22 337k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.726s 19/20 340k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.893s 10/20 343k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.104s 19/21 338k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez stays clear of the field to complete a Friday practice double for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP.

Meanwhile, it was a nightmare opening day for Fabio Quartararo, on pole for the last three rounds, who was repeatedly thrown out of the seat by his Yamaha and will need to take part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Marc Marquez had kicked off his quest for another perfect Aragon weekend by leading younger brother Alex by 0.970s in FP1.

It took the factory Ducati star, currently 24 points ahead of his brother in the world championship, until this seventh lap to top the afternoon hour.

Like most riders, Marquez was using medium compound tyres (front and rear) for his race preparation, with only the Hondas on the hard front.

The KTMs were among those to put long runs on the revised soft rear, an option for the Sprint.

Ominously for his rivals, Marquez improved on 14-lap-old rubber to sit almost half-a-second clear of RC16 riders Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales when time attacks began on new soft rubber.

The eight-time world champion immediately extended his advantage to 1.141s on his first flying lap and remained in a league of his own.

The battle for second was much closer with Brad Binder, Acosta, and Alex Marquez swapping places before the Gresini rider kept hold of the position.

The Hondas of Joan Mir and Johann Zarco were also in strong form to snatch late places in the top six.

Nonetheless, KTM kept three riders inside the top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access.

Marquez’s factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia faced a fight to hold on to a top ten place before securing ninth.

Meanwhile, Aprilia’s Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi was pushed to eleventh by a late charge from Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Fabio Quartararo, robbed of the Silverstone lead by a ride-height device failure, cut a frustrated figure as he suffered multiple moments with the front and especially rear of his M1, punching the air in exasperation.

The Monster Yamaha rider finished day one in just 18th place, behind wild-card Augusto Fernandez, the Frenchman speaking briefly to his team before walking out of the garage.

2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'46.974s 12/18 344k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.970s 19/19 341k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.021s 19/19 344k 4 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.024s 17/17 339k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.103s 15/17 342k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.104s 15/15 345k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.319s 13/17 341k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.324s 15/15 341k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.345s 19/19 341k 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.508s 7/17 347k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.514s 16/18 343k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.514s 12/18 341k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.526s 17/20 346k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.613s 10/17 343k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.618s 15/18 340k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.679s 15/15 343k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.956s 18/19 338k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.189s 12/16 345k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.461s 6/17 343k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.497s 16/17 337k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +3.161s 15/17 337k

Marc Marquez picks up where he left off last season by dominating opening practice for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP.

The MotoGP title leader, fastest in every track session he took part in a year ago with Gresini, fired a warning shot by bolting to an early one-second advantage on his factory Ducati.

Younger brother and closest championship rival Alex Marquez briefly closed in, only for Marc to fit a new soft front tyre and push his advantage to over one second again.

When the chequered flag waved, the #93 remained comfortably out of reach, his only hiccup being a slow final lap as he looked down at his bike, then a ‘slippery’ practice start.

But while 0.970s separated the Marquez brothers, that same margin covered from 2nd to 16th place.

Boosted by his Silverstone victory, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi was best of the rest in third ahead of Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales.

Lone HRC rider Joan Mir, Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli followed, while Francesco Bagnaia suffered several off-track moments on his way to tenth.

Silverstone race leader Fabio Quartararo began the weekend in eleventh.