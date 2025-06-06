2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.
|2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'46.397s
|17/23
|341k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.204s
|20/21
|338k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.556s
|23/24
|343k
|4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.556s
|21/22
|338k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.603s
|22/23
|343k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.661s
|19/20
|343k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.699s
|22/24
|346k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.733s
|21/21
|337k
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.788s
|18/20
|342k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.816s
|20/20
|339k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.825s
|23/26
|346k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.844s
|19/20
|339k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.074s
|20/21
|342k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.083s
|19/21
|339k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.112s
|19/21
|340k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.155s
|19/21
|340k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.226s
|19/20
|339k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.445s
|18/22
|337k
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.726s
|19/20
|340k
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.893s
|10/20
|343k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.104s
|19/21
|338k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)
Marc Marquez stays clear of the field to complete a Friday practice double for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
Meanwhile, it was a nightmare opening day for Fabio Quartararo, on pole for the last three rounds, who was repeatedly thrown out of the seat by his Yamaha and will need to take part in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.
Marc Marquez had kicked off his quest for another perfect Aragon weekend by leading younger brother Alex by 0.970s in FP1.
It took the factory Ducati star, currently 24 points ahead of his brother in the world championship, until this seventh lap to top the afternoon hour.
Like most riders, Marquez was using medium compound tyres (front and rear) for his race preparation, with only the Hondas on the hard front.
The KTMs were among those to put long runs on the revised soft rear, an option for the Sprint.
Ominously for his rivals, Marquez improved on 14-lap-old rubber to sit almost half-a-second clear of RC16 riders Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales when time attacks began on new soft rubber.
The eight-time world champion immediately extended his advantage to 1.141s on his first flying lap and remained in a league of his own.
The battle for second was much closer with Brad Binder, Acosta, and Alex Marquez swapping places before the Gresini rider kept hold of the position.
The Hondas of Joan Mir and Johann Zarco were also in strong form to snatch late places in the top six.
Nonetheless, KTM kept three riders inside the top ten for direct Qualifying 2 access.
Marquez’s factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia faced a fight to hold on to a top ten place before securing ninth.
Meanwhile, Aprilia’s Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi was pushed to eleventh by a late charge from Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer.
Fabio Quartararo, robbed of the Silverstone lead by a ride-height device failure, cut a frustrated figure as he suffered multiple moments with the front and especially rear of his M1, punching the air in exasperation.
The Monster Yamaha rider finished day one in just 18th place, behind wild-card Augusto Fernandez, the Frenchman speaking briefly to his team before walking out of the garage.
|2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'46.974s
|12/18
|344k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.970s
|19/19
|341k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.021s
|19/19
|344k
|4
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.024s
|17/17
|339k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.103s
|15/17
|342k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.104s
|15/15
|345k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.319s
|13/17
|341k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.324s
|15/15
|341k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.345s
|19/19
|341k
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.508s
|7/17
|347k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.514s
|16/18
|343k
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.514s
|12/18
|341k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.526s
|17/20
|346k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.613s
|10/17
|343k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.618s
|15/18
|340k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.679s
|15/15
|343k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.956s
|18/19
|338k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.189s
|12/16
|345k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.461s
|6/17
|343k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.497s
|16/17
|337k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+3.161s
|15/17
|337k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)
Marc Marquez picks up where he left off last season by dominating opening practice for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP.
The MotoGP title leader, fastest in every track session he took part in a year ago with Gresini, fired a warning shot by bolting to an early one-second advantage on his factory Ducati.
Younger brother and closest championship rival Alex Marquez briefly closed in, only for Marc to fit a new soft front tyre and push his advantage to over one second again.
When the chequered flag waved, the #93 remained comfortably out of reach, his only hiccup being a slow final lap as he looked down at his bike, then a ‘slippery’ practice start.
But while 0.970s separated the Marquez brothers, that same margin covered from 2nd to 16th place.
Boosted by his Silverstone victory, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi was best of the rest in third ahead of Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales.
Lone HRC rider Joan Mir, Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli followed, while Francesco Bagnaia suffered several off-track moments on his way to tenth.
Silverstone race leader Fabio Quartararo began the weekend in eleventh.
HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.
Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.