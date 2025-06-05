Ai Ogura ruled out of Aragon MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura, who suffered a fracture to his right tibia during practice at Silverstone, has also been ruled out of this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix.



A medical check in Barcelona on Thursday afternoon with Dr. Juan Monllau, the Surgeon who carried out the keyhole surgery to repair the fracture, found that the Japanese rider’s leg is not yet sufficiently healed to allow him to ride in round eight.

Raul Fernandez will thus be the only Trackhouse rider on track this weekend and at Monday's post race test, while Ogura turns his attention to a return at the Italian Grand Prix in two weeks.

Ogura joins reigning world champion Jorge Martin on the sidelines for Aprilia, with test rider Lorenzo Savadori replacing Martin – alongside Marco Bezzecchi – at the factory team.

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer currently leads Ogura by 13 points in the rookie of the year title chase.