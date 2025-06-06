Jack Miller’s unexpected “strife” - “trying to control massive slide” in Aragon MotoGP

Pramac's Jack Miller was among the Yamaha riders in bother at Aragon

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller experienced unexpected tyre problems in Friday practice at the Aragon MotoGP.

Miller was only 16th-fastest in FP2 - a session which every Yamaha found difficult.

Alex Rins was 15th, Augusto Fernandez 17th, Fabio Quartararo 18th, Miguel Oliveira 20th.

Quartararo has claimed three pole positions in a row but that now looks unlikely to continue.

Jack Miller difficulty on Friday at Aragon MotoGP

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Pramac satellite rider Jack Miller, meanwhile, experienced his problems most severely in the final 10 minutes of the day.

“Not the best Friday, not the worst,” he said. “The bike felt good until I put on soft tyres and lost balance.

“I went two tenths faster with the softs than the new mediums.

“The balance felt off. I did my first run, medium, medium, new, then came in and tried the medium-soft combination to understand the tyre life for the sprint race.

“I did six or seven laps then thought ‘f***, a lot of understeer, it’s pushing the front’.

“I thought maybe it’s the used front tyre, I didn’t think too much of it.

“After, on both time attacks, the bigger issue was pushing the rear to the front, understeering, having to wait a long time before I can rotate and pick the bike up.

“There are some things happening in the entry phase where the bike snaps and kicks.

“Going into Turn 1 and 12, everything is under control then it’s sliding and getting ready to hit my line but I have to transfer the weight to use the rear.

“It’s like trying to control a massive slide while on a hot lap time.

“I think we understood what was going on. The tyre difference between soft and medium was big. The grip is not on the best side. You use a lot of rear tyre, especially for lap time.

“My pace on the medium tyre, I was happy with. We’ll have to make a compromise because we have to qualify but, probably, the sprint will be on the soft tyre.

“I knew we were in a bit of strife. It was hard, getting to the apex on Turn 1. I braked early to keep constant load on the rear to carry rolling speed up the hill but, as I upset the tyre, the bike goes sideways and takes time to recover.”

Miller came into the Aragon MotoGP under scrutiny for his place in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up.

But Pramac insist a deal with Toprak Razgatlioglu is not yet finalised despite the rumours.

Miller will want to ensure he is not the rider replaced if Razgatlioglu does arrive.

He has spotted a way to reverse his Friday trouble by looking to Yamaha’s test rider.

“We are playing with the balance,” he said. “Augusto Fernandez was using something different in terms of geometry and weight distribution. I think we will try something in that direction to use the rear tyre more.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales third fastest, “on a mission with KTM”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
RR News
2h ago
Michael Dunlop on Isle of Man TT Superstock struggles: “We’ve had problems all week”
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Pace analysis hints Marc Marquez advantage isn't as big as his rivals fear
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
RR Race Report
4h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop victorious in Supertwin Race 2
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia on Yamaha rumour: “I saw posts of me in blue leathers… It’s not true”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

More News

Le Mans News
4h ago
How to watch 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
24 Hours of Le Mans
RR Results
5h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Friday 6 June)
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo explains unforeseen Yamaha issue which threatens MotoGP pole run
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
5h ago
Marc Marquez vows to "avoid situations" which threaten "mistake" at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jack Miller’s unexpected “strife” - “trying to control massive slide” in Aragon MotoGP
Jack Miller