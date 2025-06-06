Pramac break silence on Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP rumour

Pramac MotoGP team boss Gino Borsoi insists “no contract has been signed” with World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu for the 2026 season.

The hot rumour in the MotoGP paddock coming into this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix is reports that a deal for double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to join the Yamaha satellite is done.

It is thought the deal has been facilitated by Yamaha managing director Paolo Pavesio, who has an existing relationship with the Turkish rider from when he won his first WorldSBK title in 2021.

Reports claim an announcement will be made at Pramac’s home round of Mugello in a few weeks.

Currently, Pramac has Miguel Oliveira under contract for two years and Jack Miller signed up only to the end of 2025 - though the latter appears to be more of a favourite to remain in 2026 should Razgatlioglu join.

Confronted with these rumours, Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi told MotoGP’s world feed on Friday: “Rumours are rumours. Of course, Yamaha has some contact with Razgatlioglu.

“They are discussing. We are talking about next season, but also we have to think about our riders.

“Our riders have shown great potential and at the moment we are also trying to understand if next season they want to keep the same line-up of this season.”

Pramac Yamaha clarify Toprak Razgatlioglu rumour

On Pramac’s current line-up, he added: “Well, it depends on the agreement.

“We have two different agreements for our riders, so we need to study deep and to talk with the managers about the future.

“As I said, we are still thinking about the line-up of next year and I don’t want to add anything more.

“The rumours are rumours, no contract has been signed with Toprak.

“We just opened a window to discussions. Between here and summertime we need to understand where our riders are, and then we will take a decision.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu had previously been linked to a Honda move in MotoGP, though Yamaha was always said to have been in discussions too.

While previously keen to have a factory team seat, Razgatlioglu’s camp has seemingly been convinced by the works support Pramac gets from Yamaha.