EXCLUSIVE - Michelin name deadline for 2026 MotoGP front tyre “then we will decide”

A final decision on the introduction of Michelin’s new generation front tyre for the 2026 MotoGP season will be made following Monday’s Aragon test.

The new tyre - designed to counter the extra load imposed by aero and ride-height devices, while also being less sensitive to heat behind other bikes - was planned for use this season.

However, its introduction was delayed until 2026 due to a lack of testing opportunities.

A final ‘yes or no’ decision over the new tyre - described as larger but lighter - will now be made following the latest feedback from riders and teams at Monday’s official test.

Exclusive with Michelin on 2026 MotoGP tyre

“The plan is on Monday, here, we will test it again,” Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s Two-Wheel Motorsport Manager, told Crash.net at Aragon.

“It's exactly the same tyre that we tested in Jerez, on the Monday, and in Thailand and Sepang. So this will be it's final test.

“After that, we have to go through all the results and check all the technical data. Also, we have an industrial part to consider, because it’s a completely new design, with new processes.

“The profile is a little bit bigger, it’s wider, it's more ‘round’ and has more volume inside. But it’s also one kg lighter. So this generation of tyre is really different.

“We will need at least one week, ten days to analyse everything and after that we will decide whether to use it or not.”

Feedback so far suggests “some parts of the performance are already very strong. For example, in stability and grip into a corner.

"Where we were missing was in the agility compared to the standard tyre, it felt a little bit more heavy.

"So now we will try to improve that, do this final test and then we will decide.”

With tyres the most fundamental part of a MotoGP bike’s technical performance, and front feeling a matter of personal preference, Taramasso emphasised that Michelin wants as many riders and teams as possible to favour the new tyre if it is to be introduced.

"I would say 60% are in favour at the moment, so it's already more on the positive side, but we want more," he said.

“We need to make sure that it works for almost all the riders, all the brands.

“We don't want to give an advantage to one rider or brand, so we need to evaluate all these kinds of things.”

Although there will not be an official vote by the teams on whether to introduce the new tyre, “we will take all their opinions on board before we decide, trying to keep everyone happy.

“We’ve tested at different tracks, hot and cold conditions, European and overseas circuits. So this last test is closing the loop.”

2026 will be Michelin’s final season as MotoGP’s exclusive tyre supplier before Pirelli takes over for the new 850cc era in 2027.