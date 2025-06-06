2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates FP1 from Alex Marquez

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez dominated FP1 at the Aragon Grand Prix by almost a second over Gresini’s Alex Marquez.

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez comes into the eighth round of the season 24 points clear in the championship as he chases back-to-back victories at Aragon.

Establishing himself as the rider to beat in the early stages of the 45-minute FP1, Marc Marquez ended the session 0.970 seconds clear of the field on a 1m46.974s.

He headed Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, while British Grand Prix winner Marco Bezzecchi improved to third late in the session on his factory Aprilia to complete the top three.

Pecco Bagnaia slid to 10th at the chequered flag having seemingly continued to struggle with the lack of front end feeling he has been battling this season on his factory Ducati.

FP1 at the Aragon GP got underway in perfect conditions, with Marc Marquez setting the reference pace after the opening 10 minutes of running.

Marc Marquez set the benchmark at 1m47.665s, which he would improve to a 1m47.205s with around 20 minutes to go.

With 15 minutes to go, he dipped into the 1m46s bracket for the first time to produce a 1m46.974s.

At this stage of the session, he was over a second clear of the field, having set his best lap on an 18-lap-old medium rear tyre.

Alex Marquez was able to close his older brother’s gap to under a second, but was still 0.970s off the pace on his 2024-spec Ducati.

Marco Bezzecchi fitted a fresh medium rear for a late time attack and lifted himself up to third with a 1m47.995s on the leading Aprilia.

Alex Rins for Yamaha followed a similar strategy and moved up to fourth as a result, while Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales was fifth on a new medium rear.

Pedro Acosta was sixth on the factory team KTM, while Joan Mir was seventh on the leading Honda ahead of Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli and Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia.

There were no crashes in the session, though Honda’s Mir ran off at the reverse corkscrew section at one stage, while Bagnaia suffered several front end moments.

Trackhouse confirmed on Thursday evening that Ai Ogura will not race this weekend due to injury from the British Grand Prix.

Its sole representative Raul Fernandez was 17th at the end of FP1.

Full 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix FP1 results