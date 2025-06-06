2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates FP1 from Alex Marquez

MotoGP points lead fastest in Aragon FP1

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez dominated FP1 at the Aragon Grand Prix by almost a second over Gresini’s Alex Marquez.

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez comes into the eighth round of the season 24 points clear in the championship as he chases back-to-back victories at Aragon.

Establishing himself as the rider to beat in the early stages of the 45-minute FP1, Marc Marquez ended the session 0.970 seconds clear of the field on a 1m46.974s.

He headed Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez, while British Grand Prix winner Marco Bezzecchi improved to third late in the session on his factory Aprilia to complete the top three.

Pecco Bagnaia slid to 10th at the chequered flag having seemingly continued to struggle with the lack of front end feeling he has been battling this season on his factory Ducati.

FP1 at the Aragon GP got underway in perfect conditions, with Marc Marquez setting the reference pace after the opening 10 minutes of running.

Marc Marquez set the benchmark at 1m47.665s, which he would improve to a 1m47.205s with around 20 minutes to go.

With 15 minutes to go, he dipped into the 1m46s bracket for the first time to produce a 1m46.974s.

At this stage of the session, he was over a second clear of the field, having set his best lap on an 18-lap-old medium rear tyre.

Alex Marquez was able to close his older brother’s gap to under a second, but was still 0.970s off the pace on his 2024-spec Ducati.

Marco Bezzecchi fitted a fresh medium rear for a late time attack and lifted himself up to third with a 1m47.995s on the leading Aprilia.

Alex Rins for Yamaha followed a similar strategy and moved up to fourth as a result, while Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales was fifth on a new medium rear.

Pedro Acosta was sixth on the factory team KTM, while Joan Mir was seventh on the leading Honda ahead of Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer, VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli and Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia.

There were no crashes in the session, though Honda’s Mir ran off at the reverse corkscrew section at one stage, while Bagnaia suffered several front end moments.

Trackhouse confirmed on Thursday evening that Ai Ogura will not race this weekend due to injury from the British Grand Prix.

Its sole representative Raul Fernandez was 17th at the end of FP1.

Full 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix FP1 results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
6m ago
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans group photo
F1 News
9m ago
Racing Bulls harnessing AI to fast-track F1 car development
Racing Bulls
MotoGP Results
23m ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
33m ago
Aprilia insider reveals garage atmosphere with Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, paddock Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
41m ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez completes Friday clean sweep in Practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

More News

RR Results
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Friday 6 June)
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR Race Report
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison dominates Superstock Race 2
Dean Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Aragon Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Manuel Gonzalez ,Friday Practice , Moto2, 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Italian taxi drivers take aim at Toto Wolff after Max Verstappen comparison
Toto Wolff
Le Mans News
1h ago
Pascal Wehrlein: Racing at Le Mans “has always been on my mind”
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche