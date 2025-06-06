Maverick Vinales third fastest, “on a mission with KTM”

Maverick Vinales remains “on a mission with KTM” and “fully focused on this project” amid speculation over the Austrian manufacturer’s MotoGP future and search for new investors by his Tech3 team.

KTM’s future has been secured after Bajaj Auto took a controlling stake in return for injecting the €800m needed to pay off creditors.

In terms of its MotoGP involvement, KTM - like the other manufacturers - has a MotoGP contract until the end of 2026, but it remains to be seen if the same level of involvement in multiple classes - and backing of the satellite Tech3 team - will continue next year.

As such, Tech3 boss Herve Poncharal is in talks with several potential investors, including ex-F1 team manager Guenther Steiner.

Vinales, who bounced back from a tough British Grand Prix to be third fastest behind the Marquez brothers during Friday practice at Aragon, maintains that the off-track uncertainty isn’t a distraction.

“I think from our side, there are no doubts. We are fully focused on this project and we are aiming to make it a success with KTM,” said Vinales, a MotoGP race winner for Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia.

“My head is on a mission with KTM and to make it happen in this factory.”

KTM is the only manufacturer without an official podium finish this season, after Vinales was stripped of second place in Qatar by a tyre pressure penalty.

But - Silverstone aside - he’s been a frequent rostrum contender ever since Lusail and feels he’s in with another shot at Aragon.

Indeed, Vinales' pace on used tyres looked a match for all but Marc Marquez.

“At the moment, on paper, our potential is to fight from 3rd-6th, even though I think we are not far from Alex [Marquez, in second].

“I always said to my guys, we only need 0.1-0.15s! This is nothing. Stay calm, work and with consistency we are going to get it.”

Vinales was one of three RC16s to make it directly through to Qualifying 2.

“It’s one of the Fridays that KTM can be more positive,” said Vinales.

“With the used medium tyre the bike was way better to ride.

“But when I put the new soft rear the behaviour of the front is always to slightly [understeer] and it is so hard to be precise in Sectors 1, 2 and 3.

“Sector 4 I think we are quite strong. But 1-3 where you have to put corner speed, it’s tough on the time attack. So probably the set-up is a bit unbalanced.

“But with the used medium, I felt really good potential.”

Meanwhile, the dusty grid means that starting nearer the front is not an automatic advantage.

“We really need to give the maximum, use every inch of the track in qualifying and put the bike at least on the second row,” Vinales said.

“If I can start 4th then it’s the best position I can get. With a clean track and our bike starts really fast.”

Team-mate Enea Bastianini was again last of the KTMs but a better than usual 13th.

Factory duo Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder were fifth anf seventh fastest.