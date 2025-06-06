Aprilia insider reveals garage atmosphere with Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing Team Manager Paolo Bonora has given insight into Jorge Martin’s appearance at the Aprilia All-Stars event.

Based at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the Aprilia All-Stars event was the first time Jorge Martin was with the Aprilia team since the Qatar MotoGP, when he crashed out and suffered several injuries, including a pneumothorax.

“It was a very good time,” Paolo Bonora told MotoGP.com on Thursday in Aragon.

“We expected Jorge to attend this event.

“He had a very good welcome from the fans. From the team as well. But from the fans, a warm welcome.

“We were happy about it, and he was happy about it.”

Jorge Martin rode an Aprilia

Martin, who had not ridden since he crashed in the aforementioned Qatar Grand Prix in April, was able to get out on-track on an Aprilia road bike at the Misano event.

“During the All-Stars, our suggestion was: ‘Don’t touch any bike!’

“But when he saw the RS660, [he rode it] for only 10 laps.

“‘But please be careful!’”

Bonora was clear that this was not a “test” for Martin, but assured that one will be organised for Martin before he makes his racing return as a part of the new regulations that were agreed by the Grand Prix Commission when it met in Jerez.

Additionally, Bonora was able to detail that Martin is expected to be back by either the German or Czech Grand Prix.

“This was not a test,” Bonora said. “He enjoyed being with the fans.

“But we are preparing a test as the regulations allow us. We have not planned exactly the GP when we will see him.

“It could be the Sachsenring, it could be Brno, it is not defined.

“We are following the medical suggestion.

Massimo Rivola injured

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola was also on a bike in Misano. Unfortunately, he crashed.

Bonora joked that perhaps the ability of his boss was to blame for the crash.

“Next time, we will say the same to Massimo [to be careful on the bike],” Rivola said.

“The bike was so fast. I don’t know. We have to talk to understand if the setting was suitable for him!”