Johann Zarco sheds light on Honda test for Suzuka 8 Hours

Johann Zarco says there was “nothing special” from Honda at its recent Suzuka 8 Hours test.

Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A Suzuka 8 Hours test for Johann Zarco saw “nothing special” from Honda, according to the French rider.

Zarco is set to take part in the famous eight-hour race for the second time as a factory Honda rider this year, having won on-debut last year alongside Takumi Takahashi and Teppei Nagoe.

Testing began in late May for Zarco, who flew to Suzuka for a private test after the British Grand Prix. The LCR Honda rider said that the logistics of the test made it difficult from a mental and physical perspective.

“The test in Japan was good,” Johann Zarco said in the pre-event press conference at this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP.

“It’s always nice to go on this track [Suzuka] and I like this [CBR1000RR-R].

“Also, trying to compare the performance with Takumi Takahashi that is very fast in this track.

“Just a bit tricky because we have to travel straight away after the race, we do not sleep a lot, and we have to be on the bike, so it’s not the best as a physical condition and mental condition.

“But it was good because once you know the track you immediately can go fast enough to prepare the eight hours.

“But nothing special from HRC, because we had a too short time.

“I only spent 49 hours in Japan, so it was not a lot, but it was very nice to see some fans: after the Thursday I did in Suzuka, the second day, some fans knew I was there and came, and that was quite impressive.”

Zarco and Takahashi could be joined by a new third rider for the Suzuka 8 Hours due to the crash for Luca Marini in testing in the week after the British Grand Prix.

Marini is missing this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix as a result of the injuries he sustained and is not being replaced next to Joan Mir in the Honda HRC Castrol box.

Marini’s absence from the 8 Hours has not been confirmed, therefore neither has his replacement. The race is scheduled for 3 August.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

