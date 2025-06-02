Luca Marini "has left intensive care", could return to Italy "within ten days"

HRC MotoGP rider Luca Marini, who sustained multiple injuries in a testing accident while preparing for the Suzuka 8 Hours, could be fit to return to Italy "within ten days".

The update came from Marini’s father, Massimo, who also confirmed to Resto del Carlino that his son has 'left intensive care':

"We spoke on the phone and I could hear him well, even though his voice was still tired. The important thing is that his clinical picture is improving rapidly and that he has left intensive care.

"Within ten days, or maybe even sooner, he could return to Italy. Of course, he is being followed step by step by Honda."

After ‘crashing heavily’ on day two of testing, Marini was initially diagnosed with a dislocated left hip, damage to the ligaments in his left knee, fractures in the sternum and left collarbone, and a right-sided pneumothorax (collapsed lung).

Fortunately, the ligament damage is not as bad as initially feared:

"Another positive thing is that the CT scan ruled out any problems with the knee ligaments,” Massimo Marini said. “So an operation is not necessary; with a period of physiotherapy he will be able to get back on his feet."

Despite being demoted from eighth to 15th at Silverstone due to a tyre-pressure infringement, Marini is the only MotoGP rider to have scored points in all seven Grand Prix races this season.

That streak, which also included eighth place in COTA, will now end with his absence from Aragon this weekend.