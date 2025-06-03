2025 Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison ends win drought in Superstock race

Honda’s Dean Harrison ended a win drought dating back to 2019 with victory in a shortened 2025 Isle of Man TT Superstock race on Tuesday evening.

Racing was due to get underway at 10:45am on Tuesday 3 June, but repeated weather delays meant the first Superstock contest of the event was pushed back to 6:30pm local time.

Shortened from three laps to two, Harrison and 8TEN Racing’s Davey Todd engaged in a tug-of-war on the timesheets that ultimately went the way of the former.

It’s his first victory at the TT since the Senior race in 2019 and his first in the Superstock class, as well as his fourth career victory at the event.

Harrison beat Todd by 11.656s, while Michael Dunlop battled an electrical issue on his MD Racing BMW to finish a distant third.

Superbike TT winner Todd led the way through the first sector split at Glen Helen on the opening lap, with the BMW rider holding an advantage of 0.262s over Harrison.

Todd extended this to 1.004s at Ballaugh and 2.021s at Ramsey, as the 8TEN rider looked set to repeat his Superstock victory from last year.

But he could only open that lead up to 2.3s through the Bungalow section, before Harrison brought it down to 1.6s at Cronk ny Mona.

By the end of the lap, Harrison was just 0.407s off on corrected time, before he took the lead through Glen Helen on lap two.

Harrison was 2.3s clear of Todd at this stage, growing that to five seconds at Ramsey.

Continuing to grow this lead over the mountain, Harrison got to the chequered flag 11.656s clear on the timesheet over Todd with his best ever lap of the TT course at 135.692mph.

He also scores Honda’s first TT win in 10 years.

Michael Dunlop has had a difficult week on his BMW Superstock machine and from the off battled through an electronics issue.

He rallied to get onto the final podium step and pulled 20.927s clear of fourth-placed James Hillier.

Ian Hutchinson was an impressive fifth on the MLav Racing BMW, the 16-time TT winner beating Conor Cummins by 3.689s.

Nathan Harrison spent much of the race in fifth place, but faded to seventh on his Honda at the chequered flag.

Dominic Herbertson was eighth ahead of Josh Brookes and James Hind.