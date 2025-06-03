“Class of the field” Moto2 rider tipped to miss out on 2026 MotoGP move

Despite dominating the early part of the 2025 Moto2 season, Manuel Gonzalez has been tipped to miss out on a 2026 MotoGP move.

Manuel Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Manuel Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The 2025 Moto2 season has been one of ups and downs for Manuel Gonzalez, but despite two non-scores he leads the championship by three points after seven races, making him a theoretical candidate for a MotoGP graduation in 2026.

However, with uncertainty surrounding Jorge Martin’s future at Aprilia – indeed, the reigning premier class champion has made clear that he intends to leave at the end of 2025 – and the prospect of a switch to MotoGP from World Superbike for Toprak Razgatlioglu, the path upwards for Gonzalez – who crashed out of the latest round of the Moto2 World Championship at Silverstone when trying to recover from a bad start – is not straightforward.

In the past, riders like Fabio Quartararo have hit form at the right time to earn a MotoGP ride despite limited success in the lightweight and intermediate Grand Prix classes. In contrast, for Gonzalez it seems like his dominant form, which has seen him take six poles from the first seven races as well as five podiums (including three wins), has come at an awkward moment.

“He’s the class of the field,” TNT Sports MotoGP expert Neil Hodgson told Crash.net on Friday at the British Grand Prix.

“Probably timing-wise for him, there’s not a lot of opportunities in MotoGP – there’s two or three seats up.

“We’ve got that musical chair conversation going on at the moment: what’s Martin going to do? Is he going to stay at Aprilia? Is Toprak [Razgatlioglu] going to move to MotoGP?

“There’s a bit of a grey area going on, but if he doesn’t move up next year, the way I see him ride he will definitely be on people’s shopping lists for 2027 when the majority of the contracts are up.

“Normally, you’d say that if you get an opportunity you’ve got to go to MotoGP, but he looks that good at the moment that you think maybe just wait another year – if you can win the title this year and defend it, you can have the pick of the rides.”

Hodgson’s fellow TNT Sports MotoGP expert Michael Laverty added that he “doesn’t see how it’s going to happen” for Gonzalez in 2026.

“There’s five seats available: three Hondas, one Yamaha, one Ducati,” Laverty explained.

“You’d say the Ducati, with Morbidelli doing what he’s doing, that’s going to stay as it is; Jack Miller doing what he’s doing, that’s [Yamaha] probably going to stay as it is; I know the Honda’s on the way up, but they’re not going to offer Gonzalez the factory seat I don’t think, so it would be an LCR slot – but they want to keep Zarco [and] Chantra is there for passport.

“I just don’t see how it’s going to happen for Gonzalez, as strong as he is.

“I think he’s got to wait until the next contract cycle and hope that he’s continued his momentum and try and kick that door down.

“His passport will work against him, unfortunately, as good as he is right now.”

Lorenzo-esque style

Gonzalez’ 2025 results have come with a riding style notably different to previous Moto2 champions; whereas riders like Ai Ogura and Pedro Acosta were visibly aggressive in their riding, Gonzalez is much smoother, his inputs and movements decidedly unexaggerated.

For Hodgson, this kind of style is also applicable to the premier class.

“That’s the way he rides,” Hodgson noted, “and you can ride a MotoGP bike the same, that’s how Jorge Lorenzo had an incredible career – just super-relaxed, never upset the bike, never waste any body movement.

“It’s funny because I remember Marc Marquez in Moto2, and I used to remember people saying ‘Wait until he gets on a MotoGP bike, he won’t be able to ride a MotoGP bike like that, he will be flicked over the handlebars.’

“I remember thinking: ‘I think he will be able to ride a MotoGP bike like that,’ because he just seemed like a special talent. Obviously, he won the World Championship in his first year.

“How you ride a bike is how you ride a bike, but Gonzalez’s silky smooth style will work well on any of the bikes; you look at an Aprilia or anything like that, his style would be designed for that.

“I think he seems like a special talent.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
4m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison ends win drought in Superstock race
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Class of the field” Moto2 rider tipped to miss out on 2026 MotoGP move
Manuel Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton apologised to Sky Sports F1 for spiky interview
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Interview
3h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cowell on how to turn Aston Martin into serial F1 winners
Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell
RR
3h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday 3 June race LIVE UPDATES!
Paul Jordan, 2025 Isle of Man TT

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
KTM revealed Maverick Vinales’ past ‘complications’ in MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 British MotoGP
RR News
4h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Tuesday racing hit with major schedule change
Ian Hutchinson, MLav Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
5h ago
Jonathan Wheatley at odds with Christian Horner over FIA stewards
Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley
RR News
6h ago
Isle of Man TT racer quits team citing “trust” issue
Julian Trummer, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Facebook/Julian Trummer Racing.
RR News
6h ago
Sidecar duo injured in Monday race crash at 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dan Knight/Justin Sharp, 2025 Isle of Man TT