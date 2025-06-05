Augusto Fernandez has “two engines” at Aragon MotoGP, neither is Yamaha’s V4

Factory Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez says he has two engine specifications available to him at the Aragon MotoGP, but that neither are the brand’s in-development V4.

The Aragon Grand Prix will mark Fernandez’s first race weekend in the colours of Yamaha’s official test team, as he makes his first wildcard appearance since signing for the Iwata marque last November.

He'd previously filled in for Miguel Oliveira at the Pramac Yamaha team in Austin, Lusail, and Jerez, but this weekend's race will be his first with the duties of a test rider.

Ordinarily, a post-race test means any factory test riders turning up are doing so to take advantage of the extra day on Monday.

Fernandez, however, said he is not riding in Aragon on Monday, but will ride at a private Yamaha test in Barcelona.

He does, though, have two specifications of Yamaha’s inline-four engine to try in Aragon, where the V4 variant of the YZR-M1 is still absent.

“We have two engines,” Fernandez said.

“I don’t know the one that will be better, but in the plan we have two engines to try and let’s see if we have some benefits.”

He added: “I don’t know how the engine’s going to be or how different it’s going to be,” he said.

“It’s my first race as a real test rider, so I will be testing on a race weekend.

“So, for sure it will be difficult, also because checking the lap times and everything will be hard to see.

“But we need to be patient because I’m testing a lot of things, and also I’m off the pace, I know I’m off the pace. It’s a weekend to build again and be ready for what’s next.”

On the V4, he said: “The V4 project will not be here, not even on Monday.

“The development for this is apart [from the inline-four], so we are in two projects. This weekend, we focus on the inline.”

Fernandez also said that he will have more tests coming up, including at Brno before the Czech Grand Prix, but reinforced his feeling that the Aragon weekend is going to be difficult.

“I think it [Aragon] will be the most difficult race for me this season because I’m coming from one month off,” he said.

“After that, I have some tests in the plan, then a test in Brno before the race, so I’ll be able to prepare the race a little bit better.

“Here we need to be patient, test the things that we have in the plan; and also for me to get the speed back and close the gap to the rest a little bit and be ready for what’s next, also for the test, and be in a better position to develop what we have to develop.

Quotes gathered by Crash.net MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren.