Pedro Acosta not relenting on KTM MotoGP expectations

Pedro Acosta keeps pressure on KTM to improve

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta’s patience with KTM remains tested ahead of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, as he believes “12 days” since the last round is “time enough” to have found something.

The 21-year-old noted after the British Grand Prix that he “does not accept” the competitive situation KTM is in right now and is “not patient”, as he urged the Austrian manufacturer to make gains quickly.

It came after what he described as a “race of hopelessness” at Silverstone, in which he came from 14th to sixth.

Ahead of this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix, he is ninth in the standings on 58 points - 43 fewer than he’d managed at the same stage last season, having also scored five podiums.

An in-season test will take place on Monday after the Aragon round, with Pedro Acosta’s expectations for a step with the RC16 high.

“Well, humans have made bigger things in less time,” he replied when asked about the test.

“They’ve had 12 days to surprise me. Time enough.”

Acosta’s hard approach with KTM in the media comes as his future remains a point of discussion, amid rumours of him leaving the brand in 2026.

This looks more unlikely now Jorge Martin is looking to activate a performance clause in his Aprilia contract to reportedly join Honda, which was previously a rumoured option for Acosta.

At Silverstone, Acosta insisted that he will be on a KTM next year while also stating that he still “believes” in the group.

Qualifying is “killing” KTM

Last year’s Aragon round proved to be a strong one for Acosta, who walked away from the event with a brace of podiums.

While he isn’t predicting a repeat, he believes the similar layout nature of Aragon to Silverstone, where he was sixth despite it not suiting the bike, should make a top five result possible.

However, he says KTM must improve its qualifying form as it is “killing us” right now.

“Well, also Silverstone was not my or not the bike’s best track and we managed quite ok,” he added.

“Let’s try to improve in the qualifying and in the Friday afternoon’s, which is the thing that is killing us.

“It’s the most dramatic thing at the moment.

“I think the Silverstone race, for how not easy the track was for me and how not easy the track was for the bike, we made a proper race.

“[Qualifying] was a disaster [at Silverstone].

“Everything starts from Friday, because if you are in the Q2 the worst you can make is 12th.

“Ok 12th is not good, but you are not 14th or 17th, 18th, 19th. We need to improve this area the most. Race pace is not bad at all.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Franco Morbidelli doubles down on Aleix Espargaro criticism: ‘I could have been worse’
Aleix Espargaro, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
6m ago
Oscar Piastri praised as “calmest head” in F1 as Max Verstappen comparison made
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
39m ago
“Pushing to the limit not enough” to beat Marc Marquez at Aragon MotoGP - Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans Feature
44m ago
Top 10: Most successful manufacturers at the Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans 24 Hours
MotoGP News
52m ago
Under threat MotoGP rider “showing people I’m not f*****g useless”
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Aragon MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Why MotoGP needs Drive To Survive’s breakout F1 hero
Guenther Steiner (centre), Dorna CCO Dan Rossomondo (right) 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Fan favourite back in F1 action after 11 Years in surprise Haas test
Kamui Kobayashi
MotoGP News
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez has “two engines” at Aragon MotoGP, neither is Yamaha’s V4
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta not relenting on KTM MotoGP expectations
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull risks ‘Benetton-like decline’ if Max Verstappen leaves F1 team
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner