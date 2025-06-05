Pedro Acosta’s patience with KTM remains tested ahead of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, as he believes “12 days” since the last round is “time enough” to have found something.

The 21-year-old noted after the British Grand Prix that he “does not accept” the competitive situation KTM is in right now and is “not patient”, as he urged the Austrian manufacturer to make gains quickly.

It came after what he described as a “race of hopelessness” at Silverstone, in which he came from 14th to sixth.

Ahead of this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix, he is ninth in the standings on 58 points - 43 fewer than he’d managed at the same stage last season, having also scored five podiums.

An in-season test will take place on Monday after the Aragon round, with Pedro Acosta’s expectations for a step with the RC16 high.

“Well, humans have made bigger things in less time,” he replied when asked about the test.

“They’ve had 12 days to surprise me. Time enough.”

Acosta’s hard approach with KTM in the media comes as his future remains a point of discussion, amid rumours of him leaving the brand in 2026.

This looks more unlikely now Jorge Martin is looking to activate a performance clause in his Aprilia contract to reportedly join Honda, which was previously a rumoured option for Acosta.

At Silverstone, Acosta insisted that he will be on a KTM next year while also stating that he still “believes” in the group.

Qualifying is “killing” KTM

Last year’s Aragon round proved to be a strong one for Acosta, who walked away from the event with a brace of podiums.

While he isn’t predicting a repeat, he believes the similar layout nature of Aragon to Silverstone, where he was sixth despite it not suiting the bike, should make a top five result possible.

However, he says KTM must improve its qualifying form as it is “killing us” right now.

“Well, also Silverstone was not my or not the bike’s best track and we managed quite ok,” he added.

“Let’s try to improve in the qualifying and in the Friday afternoon’s, which is the thing that is killing us.

“It’s the most dramatic thing at the moment.

“I think the Silverstone race, for how not easy the track was for me and how not easy the track was for the bike, we made a proper race.

“[Qualifying] was a disaster [at Silverstone].

“Everything starts from Friday, because if you are in the Q2 the worst you can make is 12th.

“Ok 12th is not good, but you are not 14th or 17th, 18th, 19th. We need to improve this area the most. Race pace is not bad at all.”